GUEST VIEW Camp Fowler offers therapeutic recreation, adventure for youth

Times News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the Lehigh Valley’s hidden gems is Valley Youth House’s Camp Fowler in Orefield. Nestled in the woods alongside the Jordan Creek, Camp Fowler uses nature’s restorative and stress-reducing benefits to provide fun outdoor experiences for Lehigh Valley’s vulnerable youth. Through challenge-based programs and activities led by a Master’s...

www.tnonline.com
Allentown, PAAllentown Morning Call

Recipe exchange: Pretzels and pig’s stomach

I’m going to make a bold statement: Pretzels are only good in Pennsylvania. Here are the facts I’ll present to you to back up my assertion. * We are the home of pretzels, as Pennsylvania produces more than any other state in the nation. * Pennsylvania’s pretzel dominance is thanks...
Easton, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

To de-stress, teachers at this Lehigh Valley school can now meditate, sit in massage chairs or do yoga in the Zen Zone

Working in a school where nearly all of the student population qualifies for free and reduced-cost lunch, Donegan Elementary counselor Nicole Kolesnik frequently interacts with children facing trauma and hardship well beyond their years, like homelessness and wondering where their next meal will come from. At the elementary school in south Bethlehem, students become like family, and teachers ...
Drinkslehighvalleystyle.com

Faces of the Valley: The Face of Women in Distilling

Five bold leaders: Carly Butters Snyder, Tessa Koss, Michele Huzela-Keiser, Caitlin Fenstermacher and Vicky Zisman are helping set the future direction of Eight Oaks Farm Distillery. Tessa, manager of the Farm Distillery Kitchen, leads the in-person experience customers have come to love when they visit; Caitlin, director of distillery operations, is responsible for creating the award-winning spirits popular both locally and throughout Pennsylvania; Michele, event manager, leads the work with organizations in the Lehigh Valley and helps share the Eight Oaks experience with the community; Vicky is responsible for the on/off premises sales efforts, as well as Eight Oaks’ Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion efforts as the JEDI advisor, ensuring everyone has a seat at the table; while Carly, chief operating officer, pulls it all together—taking care of the crew and the customer experience, with an eye toward Eight Oaks’ continued growth and their future. Intelligent, powerful and dedicated, these women demonstrate visionary leadership and a commitment to Eight Oaks’ purpose: to help make their community a better place.
Allentown, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Top 5 things to do in the Lehigh Valley this weekend include Paws at the Park, LV Beer Week, and Pilates with Goats

Paws at the Park Food, Pets & More to benefit the Sanctuary at Haafsville: The Western Lehigh Chamber of Commerce is hosting, for the first time, “Paws at the Park” 12-2 p.m. Sunday. This is a pet-friendly event to benefit the Sanctuary at Haafsville, a volunteer-based organization providing nurturing environment for animals in need. There will be adoptable dogs and kittens (although they will ...
Allentown, PATimes News

Justin Sheftel Memorial Fund offers update on programs, events

The Justin Sheftel Memorial Fund is planning to hold the Justin Sheftel Softball Tournament on June 19. The golf outing and ladies night events are also being planned. In the past 16 years, $530,000 has been donated. Nonprofits the memorial fund has consistently supported include:. •Community Bike Works teaches life...
Mental Healththevalleyledger.com

Lehigh Valley Business Owner Becomes Highly Anticipated Speaker at Washington DC Mental Health Conference in June 2021

Helping Get Through COVID and Mental Health Struggles One Geek at A Time. Lehigh Valley, PA: When Kat Mahoney, Owner & Visionary Director of TheGeekGrid Studios formed the company, her goal was to bring awareness to Gamification, the art of learning through play. As a mom of three, two of which are diagnosed on the Autism Spectrum, and a Computer Science Video Game Major, Mrs. Mahoney was no stranger to how games could enhance learning in a way that standardized education could not touch.
Allentown, PAsauconsource.com

‘Stonewall Memories Project’ Preserving Landmark Gay Bar’s Legacy

A landmark establishment for members of the Lehigh Valley’s LGBTQ community is closing, but that doesn’t mean the memories, stories and memorabilia related to it will be lost. Thanks to the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center’s “Stonewall Memories Project,” the iconic Allentown bar and nightclub’s 50-year legacy is guaranteed to live on.
Northampton, PAthevalleyledger.com

“Not-so-Mini” May Uptown Street Fair Returns in Northampton

Event Information: The Northampton Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce invites you to join the fun & festivities at Uptown Northampton Street Fair on May 22nd!. When COVID-19 struck down Uptown Northampton Street Fair in September 2020, the community felt its absence – the...