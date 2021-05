Carmel-by-the-Sea has been playing gracious host to tourists by charging nothing for parking, but that’s likely coming to an end. The Carmel City Council is looking to ask those visitors to chip in to help defray the expense of maintaining streets and the white sands of Carmel Beach. Since March council has been in discussions about imposing paid parking in certain areas of town, likely in the popular Del Mar Beach lot at the base of Ocean Avenue and in the downtown commercial area.