New York Red Bulls center back Aaron Long will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles’ tendon on Monday afternoon. The injury, suffered at the end of the Red Bulls' 1-0 loss at Philadelphia on Saturday, is not only a huge blow for the Red Bulls but also for the U.S. national team, which has its busiest season in years with the Concacaf Nations League, Gold Cup and start of World Cup 2022 qualifying with an unprecedented eight games over three fall windows.