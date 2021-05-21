Phinsider Question Of The Day 05/20/2021

Those of you who have been here a while know I work in healthcare, I was vaccinated for Covid in one of the first wave of vaccinations here in Florida back in January, I’ve been wearing two masks at work for the last year and a half and a mask when I go out in public. Everyone at my house is vaccinated except one of my kids, he’s getting his first Pfizer dose on Saturday. Pre-Covid mrs_rob and I went out to dinner on my week off, there’s a French place that is her favorite, once Covid hit we quit going out to dinner. We did take out from her favorite restaurant once but it wasn’t the same.