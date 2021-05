Let's call a spade a spade -- becoming Drunk Tom Brady may have been the best postseason move that Tom Brady has ever done. Think about it. The world almost loves him even more (and by the world, I mean the small part of New England that never hated him for leaving for Tampa Bay -- the rest of New England and the world, other than Tampa Bay, still despise him) after letting his seemingly unbreakable guard down and letting loose a little. So much so that we're still talking about it 3 months later.