RosettaHealth Launches NHSN Direct Automated COVID-19 POC Reporting for Long-Term and Post-Acute Care
Streamlined Process Makes Meeting CMS COVID-19 Reporting Requirements Easier. RosettaHealth, an innovative and secure, big health data interoperability platform, today announced that it has officially launched its NHSN Direct solution, which offers a streamlined process for long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) and nursing home facilities to meet the CMS COVID-19 POC reporting requirements.www.registercitizen.com