RosettaHealth Launches NHSN Direct Automated COVID-19 POC Reporting for Long-Term and Post-Acute Care

J Public Health (Oxf). 2021 May 8:fdab144. doi: 10.1093/pubmed/fdab144. Online ahead of print. In the course of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, long-term nursing care facilities are faced with general and pandemic-specific demands. In our study, we examined their burden from the perspective of managers in long-term nursing care facilities and how it differed in outpatient and inpatient settings. A cross-sectional online survey of long-term care managers was conducted in April 2020 (n = 503) and December 2020/January 2021 (n = 294). Burdens have increased over the course of the pandemic especially for outpatient facilities and in terms of general demands referring to staff (e.g. (staff shortages and overload) and work organization (e.g. compliance with regulations on working hours or staffing ratio). Concerns about infections of people in need of care and of employees remain the highest burden in the course of the pandemic. This knowledge helps us to draw implications from the pandemic and to prepare for future crises.