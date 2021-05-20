newsbreak-logo
RosettaHealth Launches NHSN Direct Automated COVID-19 POC Reporting for Long-Term and Post-Acute Care

Streamlined Process Makes Meeting CMS COVID-19 Reporting Requirements Easier. RosettaHealth, an innovative and secure, big health data interoperability platform, today announced that it has officially launched its NHSN Direct solution, which offers a streamlined process for long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) and nursing home facilities to meet the CMS COVID-19 POC reporting requirements.

