Amid global pressure, Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire

The United States' top military officer has warned the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas is creating instability beyond Gaza, saying it is "in no one's interest to continue fighting". Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, speaking to journalists while flying to Brussels for a NATO meeting, urged both sides in the conflict to de-escalate, echoing comments from President Joe Biden, who has said he backs a ceasefire. "There is a significant amount of casualties and I just think that that level of violence is destabilising beyond the limited area of Gaza," Milley said late Wednesday, responding to a question about possible Iranian support for Hamas. More than 200 Palestinians, including 61 children, have been killed since hostilities flared between the Jewish state and armed Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip last week, according to local authorities.