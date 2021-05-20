newsbreak-logo
Amid global pressure, Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire

Cover picture for the articleIsrael and Hamas will cease fire across the Gaza Strip border early Friday morning, an official with the Palestinian Islamist faction said, bringing a potentially tenuous halt to the fiercest fighting in decades. Gavino Garay reports.

POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House condemns ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas against Israel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday condemned ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas and other groups against targets in Israel and said Israel has a legitimate right to defend itself. “Jerusalem, a city of such importance to people of faith around the world, must be a place of co-existence,”...
Middle EastGrand Forks Herald

Dozens dead as Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments

GAZA/JERUSALEM, May 11 (Reuters) - Hostilities between Israel and Hamas escalated on Tuesday, raising the death toll in two days to 30 Palestinians and three Israelis, with Israel carrying out multiple air strikes in Gaza and the Islamist militant group firing rockets at Tel Aviv. A 13-story residential Gaza block...
Middle EastInternational Business Times

Israel Calls On UN To Condemn Attacks From Gaza

Israel called Thursday on the United Nations to condemn what it called "indiscriminate attacks" from Gaza on the Jewish state. The appeal to the Security Council and Secretary General Antonio Guterres came in a letter published a day after the Palestinians called for an end to Israeli attacks on them, as the two sides engage in an escalating conflict.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Israel Calls on UN Security Council to Condemn Gaza Terror, Support Israel’s Right to Self-Defense

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and United Nations Gilad Erdan sent an official letter to the UN Security Council and to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, calling on the UN to “unequivocally condemn the indiscriminate attacks by terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip against Israeli civilians and population centers and to support Israel’s fundamental right to self-defense.”
Middle EastWashington Examiner

Egyptian delegation in Tel Aviv for ceasefire talks amid escalating fighting between Israel and Hamas

An Egyptian delegation is in Tel Aviv trying to broker a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinians amid the escalating fighting between the two groups. The delegation met with Hamas officials in the Gaza Strip on Thursday before going to Tel Aviv to talk with Israeli officials, according to the Associated Press. Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Shukry criticized Israel’s actions during a Wednesday night conversation with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi.
Protestswtvbam.com

Iraqis hold anti-Israel protests after call by cleric, militias

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Chanting crowds gathered in several Iraqi cities on Saturday, some burning Israeli and American flags, in protest against the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Thousands of demonstrators shouted anti-Israeli slogans, held signs saying “Death to Israel, death to America” and waved Palestinian flags. The rallies, called...
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

The United States' top military officer has warned the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas is creating instability beyond Gaza, saying it is "in no one's interest to continue fighting". Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, speaking to journalists while flying to Brussels for a NATO meeting, urged both sides in the conflict to de-escalate, echoing comments from President Joe Biden, who has said he backs a ceasefire. "There is a significant amount of casualties and I just think that that level of violence is destabilising beyond the limited area of Gaza," Milley said late Wednesday, responding to a question about possible Iranian support for Hamas. More than 200 Palestinians, including 61 children, have been killed since hostilities flared between the Jewish state and armed Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip last week, according to local authorities.
Foreign Policyworldpoliticsreview.com

China Is Taking Advantage of U.S. Inaction on the Israel-Hamas War

Editor’s Note: This is the web version of our subscriber-only weekly newsletter, China Note, which includes a look at the week’s top stories and best reads from and about China. Subscribe to receive it by email every Wednesday. If you’re already a subscriber, adjust your newsletter settings to receive it directly to your email inbox.
Middle Eastperutribune.com

Israel unleashes strikes after vowing to press on in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel unleashed a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several others. The latest strikes came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back against U.S. pressure to wind down the offensive against Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, who have fired thousands of rockets at Israel.