newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida lawmakers ratify legally dubious Seminole gaming compact

By John Haughey, The Center Square
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Legislature is sending a ratified Seminole gambling compact to Gov. Ron DeSantis and kicking questions about its legalities to the courts. Lawmakers ended their three-day special session Wednesday by endorsing the 75-page pact that grants the Seminole Tribe of Florida exclusive control of blackjack, craps, online fantasy and sports betting at its seven casinos and on non-tribal pari-mutuels via its Hard Rock Digital platform.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Seminole, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Florida#Seminole Tribe#State Lawmakers#House Lawmakers#The Florida Legislature#Pari Mutuels#Hard Rock Digital#Seminoles#The U S Department#Indian#Igra#Sb#Democrats#D Miami#Florida Original#Senate Bill 2a#Dubious Seminole#Florida Lawmakers#Florida Exclusive Control#Legal Precedent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Politics
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

‘Built on a lie’: White House says Florida ‘moving in wrong direction’ on voting rights

The White House has condemned a restrictive elections bill signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday that voting rights advocates warn could suppress turnout.“The 2020 election was one of the most secure elections in American history – there is no legitimate reason to change the rules right now to make it harder to vote that is built on a lie,” said principal deputy press secretary Karine Jeanne-Pierre.“The only reason to change the rules right now is if you don’t like who voted,” she told reporters on Air Force 1 as officials travelled to Louisiana. “Florida is moving...
ElectionsNewsbug.info

Editorial: Secretive DeSantis signs flawed voting law that courts should reject

What’s wrong with this picture? Everything. Scene One: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came to West Palm Beach Thursday to sign a flawed and needless overhaul of state election laws. Not one county election supervisor was in favor of it. Republican and Democratic supervisors alike called the changes unnecessary and predict problems at the polls and a lower voter turnout when DeSantis himself runs for reelection next year.
Florida Statefloridapolitics.com

The many sides of the Seminole Compact

At stake are the fortunes and very futures of whole industries in Florida. Anyone who thinks the new 30-year, multibillion-dollar Seminole Compact is a deal involving the state of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida is missing about 15 sides of the underway arguments that may be about to explode into shouting.
Presidential Electionfloridapolitics.com

This time, polling finds strong voter support for Seminole Compact

Floridians really like the deal when they hear about economic possibilities. Florida voters are overwhelmingly supportive of the Seminole Compact for gambling in Florida, according to a new poll commissioned by the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association in cooperation with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The poll’s conclusions clash with...
Educationfloridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis signs ‘largest expansion of school choice in the history of the state’

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a measure to dramatically overhaul the state’s school voucher system. The day prior, the Legislature formally sent the bill (HB 7045) for the largest school choice expansion effort in Florida history. To do so, the measure repeals the Gardiner Scholarship Program and McKay Scholarship Program and transitions students into the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program.
Florida Statecdcgamingreports.com

No Casinos group launches ad campaign opposing Seminole Compact in Florida

No Casinos is launching a new statewide ad campaign to warn Floridians about the new Seminole Compact, which opens sports betting the group says illegally expands gambling in violation of the Florida Constitution. The Orlando-based anti-gambling group argues the deal between the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida, signed...
GamblingPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Gaming compact: Lawmakers brace for high-stakes session with $2.5 billion on the line

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Some 70 state lawmakers, reporters and other interested parties were schooled this week on “a spiderweb” of gambling laws in Florida, ahead of a special session of the Florida Legislature that aims to legalize sports betting for the first time. That’s in spite of a 2018 constitutional amendment banning casinos and casino-type gaming except as […] The post Gaming compact: Lawmakers brace for high-stakes session with $2.5 billion on the line appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Hobbiesfloridapolitics.com

House panel approves gaming compact amid ‘open legal question’

The Tribe said the compact is still a good deal for the state even if sports betting gets struck down. A lobbyist-packed committee room in the recently opened Capitol provided the backdrop for a House panel’s approval of new laws to enact a 30-year agreement about gaming in the state.
GamblingPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Gaming compact appeared to open the door for teens 18+ to play fantasy sports, but lawmakers are closing it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In several states, 18, 19 and 20-year-olds play fantasy sports, but lawmakers in Florida are pushing back, instead setting a minimum age of 21 for the contests as they shape new gambling regulations — part of a compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida. But businesses operating the popular fantasy sports platforms, […] The post Gaming compact appeared to open the door for teens 18+ to play fantasy sports, but lawmakers are closing it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsMeadville Tribune

GOP lawmakers roll out Second Amendment Sanctuary bill

HARRISBURG — A bill unveiled Wednesday would effectively make Pennsylvania a Second Amendment sanctuary state by barring state officials from cooperating with any federal effort to curtail gun rights. The legislation is authored by Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, who was among those at the U.S. Capitol...