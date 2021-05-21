Florida lawmakers ratify legally dubious Seminole gaming compact

The White House has condemned a restrictive elections bill signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday that voting rights advocates warn could suppress turnout.“The 2020 election was one of the most secure elections in American history – there is no legitimate reason to change the rules right now to make it harder to vote that is built on a lie,” said principal deputy press secretary Karine Jeanne-Pierre.“The only reason to change the rules right now is if you don’t like who voted,” she told reporters on Air Force 1 as officials travelled to Louisiana. “Florida is moving...