Don’t let side-effect fears risk your health
As California starts to see massive vaccination events go unfilled, it’s time to address one aspect of some people’s vaccine hesitancy: Fear of side effects. There are, of course, a multitude of reasons that people are showing complacency or hesitancy about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. But Vox reports that a massive survey of Americans indicates that 23% of unvaccinated adults are hesitant to get the vaccine, and that 45% of those who would not get the vaccine were worried about side effects.www.thepress.net