Don’t let side-effect fears risk your health

QUESTION: Does anyone know what long-term effects will be in 5 years? 10? How many boosters will be needed?. ANSWER: "These vaccines are being studied long term to determine what, if any, types of side effects there could be in the future. However we don't expect that there will be any. These vaccines are based on existing technology and work the same way other vaccines work and so certainly, the best side effect of these vaccines that we hope is long-lasting, is that they will protect you from COVID-19. So there is ongoing studies and the people that have received vaccines will be followed for a long time to see if any issues arise in terms of administration of the vaccine, but they have shown to be very effective and safe.