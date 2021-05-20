newsbreak-logo
Cody Bellinger Progressing Towards Return to Action

SportsGrid
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt hasn’t been the start the defending World Series Champs were hoping for. After being pegged as odds-on favorites to win their division and repeat as Champs, the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sit third in the National League West. The Dodgers will get a big boost when Cody Bellinger returns to the lineup, and he appears to be nearing a return to the major league level. Belli is heading to the Dodgers triple-A affiliate, the Oklahoma City Dodgers, for a rehab assignment starting on Friday.

