Cody Bellinger Progressing Towards Return to Action
It hasn’t been the start the defending World Series Champs were hoping for. After being pegged as odds-on favorites to win their division and repeat as Champs, the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sit third in the National League West. The Dodgers will get a big boost when Cody Bellinger returns to the lineup, and he appears to be nearing a return to the major league level. Belli is heading to the Dodgers triple-A affiliate, the Oklahoma City Dodgers, for a rehab assignment starting on Friday.www.sportsgrid.com