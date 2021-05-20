newsbreak-logo
Tickets for Remember & Rise 'sell out'​ within 30 minutes

By Tim Stanley
Tulsa World
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: All tickets for Tulsa’s Remember & Rise event were claimed within 30 minutes of becoming available online at midnight, officials said Friday morning. The free tickets, which will be required for entry to the May 31 event, became available at 12 a.m. Friday, and were gone by 12:27. Organizers added, however, that the event will be broadcast and there will be plenty of opportunities to stream it live.

