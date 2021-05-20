What it will take to stop global warming by 2035
World leaders breathed a sigh of relief in February when the United States officially rejoined the Paris Agreement, making good on President Biden’s Inauguration Day commitment to the 2015 global climate accord aimed at limiting global warming to less than 2°C. Relief transformed into astonishment only two months later, when he made an Earth Day pledge to halve America’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, as Canada and other nations scrambled to follow suit.www.fastcompany.com