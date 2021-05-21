newsbreak-logo
Unemployment claims continue in Colorado, Gov. has plan to get unemployed back to work

By Community Submission
Posted by 
The Longmont Leader
The Longmont Leader
 1 day ago
Today the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) reported that an estimated 4,132 regular initial unemployment claims were filed the week ending May 15th. There were also 712 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims filed for the same week. Since mid-March 2020, an estimated total of 935,203 regular initial unemployment claims have been filed for a grand total of 1,205,142 claims, when the PUA program is included.*

