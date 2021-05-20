Watch 'Storm Watch 9: Tracking Severe Storms' (Part 3)

A few storms popping in eastern Colorado on Friday evening, with more likely as we head into the weekend. The Storm Prediction Center’s Severe Weather Outlook has eastern Colorado in the bullseye for bigger storms both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday the storms are possible even in the Denver area, Sunday Denver should stay dry but windy. Large hail will be the biggest threat from these storms, along with strong wind. If you can park inside, it would be a great weekend to do so. Eastern Colorado will continue with the severe storms on Sunday. Denver should stay dry, but we will continue to feel strong wind. Rain is also possible in the high country through the weekend, with a rare severe storm possible in the mountains on Saturday.