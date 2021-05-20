Want to make your company more sustainable? First, do your homework.

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleYou may have heard the term LEED as it relates to building construction. This stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and it’s the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Mahesh Ramanujam is the President and CEO of the U.S. Green Building Council, the group that developed the LEED program. He joined a Fast Company panel discussion to explain why education and equality go hand in hand when it comes to addressing sustainability.

Creating Sustainable Customer Relationships

In today’s marketplace, sustainability has gone from being a choice to a business imperative. Consumers are increasingly aware of the impacts of their personal choices and as a result, are choosing to purchase from companies that are taking meaningful steps to reduce their emissions, cut waste and support their communities to take action. For their part, leading organizations in the space see environmental initiatives as a competitive advantage and are embracing them as opportunities to create better products, streamline their operations and deliver value at every stage. While these pro-climate strategies tend to require greater upfront investment, over their lifetime they have the potential to deliver exponential returns through revenue associated with increased sales and new business models.
Originally Posted On: Questions To Ask Before Hiring a Virtual Staging Company — Barion Design. Hiring a virtual home staging expert shouldn’t be a stressful experience, which is why we’re here to offer some insights and provide questions you can ask to ensure that you’re starting the right partnership. Virtual...
The School Nutrition Association is moving toward a culture of feedback. By taking steps to help employees communicate better, the group hopes to increase innovation, revenue opportunities, and member engagement. For many, the work-from-home conditions of the pandemic have brought into focus the importance of an organizational culture that puts...
Disruptive technologies constantly change the bottom line of human existence. From the invention of the wheel to electric cars and so much more, the world observed and accepted these changes with open arms. Similarly, the Internet of Things or IoT has also become a cause and a catalyst for several advancements.
As many as 300,000 positions are outsourced every year in the United States, with 59% of businesses using outsourcing primarily as a way to lower their overall expenses. By contracting with an outside party to perform certain tasks instead of using existing employees or hiring new ones, businesses can effectively free up the time and resources they need for successful growth. Outsourcing can help you save money and lower outgoing expenses, boost productivity in in-house and remote teams, and access experts as and when you need them.
While the past year has been challenging, many companies have found ways to innovate, increase revenue and shine. Business First is looking to highlight these companies in the 2021 Fast Track Companies List. These are the businesses that continued to grow, despite the pandemic. Your company must be:. Independent, privately...
Messages about the environment and sustainability are apparently reaching people around the world, with a new study finding significant increases in awareness and in people wanting to buy sustainable products. The World Wildlife Fund study conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit examined things like Google Search trends, Twitter mentions and environmental campaigns in 54 countries over the last five years, and found what it called a “dramatic rise” in awareness and concern about the environment. As part of that, there’s been a 71 percent increase worldwide in the popularity of sustainable products, with more consumers searching online for items by using terms such as “sustainable,” “biodegradable,” and “ecological.” (The Week)
Did you realize there are over 700,000 construction companies in the United States? If you want to stay competitive in the world of construction, you need the ability to take on new jobs and complete them on or ahead of schedule. The only way to accomplish this goal is by putting the right team together. As the owner of a construction business, productivity should be one of your top concerns.
Running a start-up, you deal with many large competitors. That’s why treating your work-force well is important. They are assets that’ll help you grow. To make sure the work environment is as stress-free for them as possible, make note of the below points. Be Transparent. You want your workers to...
How the workforce will operate in the post-pandemic world is still in question. Surveys show many workers have grown accustomed to the benefits that working from home offers and want the flexibility in where they work to continue post-pandemic. While some companies have announced they will continue to operate remotely,...
The speed and trajectory of your organization's growth come down to three things; having great people, building a solid plan, and designing an implementation process to allow for focus and flexibility. There's one role that can help unlock all three of those functions and ultimately unleash your growth; a Chief-of-Staff...
Recently I joined my former colleague, Frank Cooper III, on Salesforce’s “Blazing Trails” podcast to talk about leading with purpose, the interplay of wealth and wellness, and technology in the 2021 new normal. For those of you who don’t know Frank, he is the senior managing director and global chief marketing officer of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager. Frank’s career journey includes time at Pepsi, BuzzFeed, AOL, and Def Jam. Frank is a cerebral thinker and our conversation got me thinking about what I’m seeing and hearing these days around the notion of “doing good.”
Combating climate change is of paramount importance. Over the next decade, sustainability efforts will take center stage. Improving the earth’s situation does not fall solely to governments, however. Businesses both large and small have a role to play. It is pivotal, as they are often major contributors to society’s carbon...
May is Earth Month. Coincidentally, many companies planning an imminent return to the physical office are ramping up their efforts to be more eco-conscious. The commitment of businesses and brands to be more Earth-friendly is hardly new. After all, doing so just makes good business sense. Not only does it reduce waste — and boost the image of companies among their customers — but it also bolsters the bottom line.
FALLS CHURCH, Va. – The Recycling Partnership and SYSTEMIQ today launched Plastic IQ, a cutting-edge digital tool to help U.S. companies develop effective plastic packaging waste reduction strategies. Created with support from Walmart, Plastic IQ is a forward-looking, data-based planning tool that is aligned with industry best practices. The tool allows companies to prioritize actions to address plastic packaging waste, meet their sustainability goals, and ultimately accelerate progress toward a circular economy.
Legal operations professionals are in hot demand in large and small companies across all industries, and the limited supply of veteran legal ops professionals isn’t stopping companies’ efficiency ambitions. But instead of competing for that limited pool, companies should explore the potential of internally promoting promising employees to legal ops roles, and also hiring outside of the legal sector to meet their project management and data analytics needs.