newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Calling out Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s policies, dozens march through Logan Square on inauguration anniversary

By Sarah Freishtat, Chicago Tribune
tribuneledgernews.com
 1 day ago

Dozens gathered in Logan Square on the second anniversary of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s inauguration to raise issue with her policies on policing, housing and education. Displaying “people’s report cards” that gave Lightfoot “F” grades for policing, education, the environment, housing, health and COVID-19, they chanted “a people united will never be divided” and “if we don’t get it? Shut it down” as they marched through the neighborhood.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Inauguration#Union Square#Chicago Public Schools#Square Inc#Department Of Education#Ctu#Mayor Lori Lightfoot#Mayor Lightfoot#Logan Square#Brown Communities#Rally#13 Year Old Adam Toledo#Calling#The Rev#Campaign Promises#Teachers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chicago Teachers Union
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Lightfoot says Chicagoans should keep wearing masks

Mayor Lori Lightfoot today made it clear Chicago’s COVID-19 mask mandate will stay around for a while, going against recent guidance from top health officials including presidential chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance last week saying fully vaccinated people no longer will...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

The Spin: Pritzker tries to clear up mask confusion | State’s eviction moratorium will be phased out by August | Giannoulias gets boost from Downstate Democrats

Good afternoon on this tax filing deadline Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced today that the state is no longer requiring fully vaccinated people in Illinois to wear face coverings in most situations. As the Tribune’s Dan Petrella notes, that puts the state in line with new, more lenient, federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. Last Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control ...
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Groundbreaking for Obama Presidential Center in Chicago set for September

CHICAGO - Obama Foundation President Valerie Jarrett, Executive Vice President for Civic Engagement at the Obama Foundation Michael Strautmanis, and Founder of American City Toni L. Griffin held a panel discussion on Monday about the Obama Presidential Center. Some of the topics discussed were value and importance of design, impact,...
Cook County, ILchicagocrusader.com

Push for Statewide Homeowner Relief bill gets county board and suburban mayors support

County Officials and Suburban Mayors Push for Statewide Homeowner Relief, Increased Capacity for Municipalities to Rescue Vacant Buildings. Chicago, IL —Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle today joined a coalition of suburban mayors and other local leaders to support the systemic reforms proposed in the Homeowner Relief and Community Recovery Act. The legislation, Senate Bill 1721, will empower communities and local governments to transform vacant properties into homes and businesses and put them back on the tax rolls more quickly while helping residents stay in their homes by reducing predatory interest rates. The officials urged passage of the bill by the Illinois House of Representatives after it passed in the Senate last month.
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Chicago's Beaches to Reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

Chicago took a step toward a normal summer Monday as the city revealed its beaches will reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen on May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

GOP says Democrats' ethics bill doesn't go far enough

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Senate is gearing up for a debate over a package of ethics reforms, possibly as early as this week, that Republicans say doesn't go far enough. Senate Bill 4, which moved out of the Senate Ethics Committee on April 21, is a package written largely by legislative Democrats that would enact new rules governing lobbying, campaign fundraising, who can serve on political committees and the operations of the General Assembly.
Indiana StatePosted by
The Crusader Newspaper

Politics

Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson and the grand dame of Indiana politics, Earline Rogers formally, endorsed Indiana State Senate candidate Eddie Melton. He seeks to replace Rogers, who recently announced her decision to not seek re-election after 34 years of service. Rogers said she was confident that Melton would make... Foxx...
Cook County, ILhfchronicle.com

Preckwinkle announces launch of Cook County Equity Fund Taskforce

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced recently the launch of a more than 50-member taskforce to advise her administration on strategic investments from the new Cook County Equity Fund, which addresses historical disparities and disinvestment in Black and Latinx communities. The Cook County Equity Fund was established by President...