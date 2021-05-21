Interview: Bling Bling Want to Shine Even Brighter
The comments section for Bling Bling’s debut MV, “G.G.B.,” on YouTube is filled with a slew of Brazilians professing their love. To them, Bling Bling are as patroas (women bosses), delivering what fans have dubbed K-funk, a neologism to describe the unique mix between funk carioca (also known as Brazilian funk or baile funk) and K-pop. By adopting the beloved musical style, which appears in their b-side “La La La” as well, Bling Bling have also conquered the hearts of many Brazilians.seoulbeats.com