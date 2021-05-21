Interview: Bling Bling Want to Shine Even Brighter

Martin Scorsese’s love of the Rolling Stones pivoted from movie placements to full concert film glory in Shine A Light, a 2008 film of an intimate Stones show at New York’s Beacon Theatre in 2006. The occasion was a Clinton Foundation benefit (the former prez appears during soundcheck to shake hands and take pics) but the evening’s purpose takes a back seat to the wonder of viewing one of the world’s greatest rock bands (yes, still) as viewed through the vision of a master director. In this setting, the Stones manage to deliver a large scale wave of rock star entertainment while performing on a relatively small scale stage, all delivered via masterful camerawork, from boom/jib lenses floating at Jagger eye level to cozy shots so close to the drum throne that you can practically feel the whoosh of air from Charlie Watts’ hi-hats.