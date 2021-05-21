Netizens Mourn & Celebrate the Impending Death of Internet Explorer, the Web's Most Memeable Browser

Just weeks after the painful loss of Yahoo Answers, millennials are now going to have to say goodbye to another formative part of their early internet-surfing careers: Internet Explorer. Microsoft announced this week that it would be retiring support for the oft-ridiculed browser on June 15, 2022. While the formal nature of the news may have surprised some people, the reality is that most of us saw this coming from a few miles and years away. One huge clue was the release of the Microsoft Edge browser in 2015. Since then, Edge has become the preferred browser for people who aren't simply using Microsoft's products to download more popular alternatives, such as Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.