Milpitas plans for water system improvements as California’s droughts worsen
As California’s drought crisis intensifies year after year, Milpitas is projecting a 67 percent increase in water usage by 2040 as the city’s population grows. Sourced from the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission and Valley Water, Milpitas in 2019 delivered approximately 8.3 million gallons of water per day to more than 16,000 homes and businesses. But in the next 20 years, city officials project that there will be 11,200 new homes and businesses, bringing Milpitas’ daily water consumption up to 13.4 million gallons.milpitasbeat.com