Buford (Ga.) High Top247 receiver Isaiah Bond announced his commitment to Florida on Mother’s Day, choosing the Gators over his other top schools Alabama, Miami and Texas. The four-star Bond is tabbed by the Top247 as the nation’s No. 14 athlete and No. 237 prospect overall. He is one of the fastest players in America and becomes commit No. 6 for Dan Mullen and his staff in the 2022 cycle.