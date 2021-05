Fans have long hoped to see Tom Hardy take on the role of Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but what are the odds it could actually happen?. When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is a lot to look forward to in the years ahead. Marvel has announced several incredible films and Disney Plus series set to feature the returns of beloved characters as well as the introductions of several new faces sure to play a critical role in the next chapter of the MCU.