In 2010, the Philadelphia Office of Sustainability (OOS) created the Greenworks Sustainability Fund (GSF) to help City departments lower their energy use. In 2016, it expanded from its original energy reduction focus to include broader sustainability initiatives. GSF, managed by OOS’s Energy Office, provides funding to departments for projects that support the City’s overall energy and sustainability goals, as laid out in Greenworks: A Vision for a Sustainable Philadelphia and the Municipal Energy Master Plan. To date, projects completed with the help of GSF have saved the city over $2 million in energy costs!