Unadilla, NY

Unadilla Girl Scouts help compile emergency health data

By Allison Collins Contributing Writer
Daily Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnadilla residents can breathe easier, thanks to the efforts Girl Scout Troop 30232. Troop leader and Unadilla resident Nicole Seymour said members are earning their community-focused Silver Award by preparing roughly 200 envelopes containing medical information forms for residents to complete and have available in the event of an emergency.

