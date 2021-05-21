newsbreak-logo
Vonya Global celebrates 14 years of superior Internal Audit support by growing its Quality Assurance Review (QAR) Practice

PRWeb
Middletown Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Vonya Global celebrated its 14th anniversary last week—a milestone for the Chicago-based consulting firm. The firm, which specializes in Internal Audit, Sarbanes-Oxley, and Technology Consulting, has grown steadily since its launch in 2007, making a name for itself despite competition from large public accounting firms. Most recently, the firm has focused on growing its Internal Audit External Quality Assessment Practice and expanding its QAR Taskforce.

