SAO PAULO (AP) — South American soccer body CONMEBOL has announced that Colombia will not co-host next month’s Copa America. Hours earlier Colombian authorities said they would ask CONMEBOL to postpone the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Argentina is also a host of the tournament. CONMEBOL rejected the request and said it will decide soon on where the matches scheduled to be played in Colombia will be relocated. Street protests have rocked Colombia for weeks. Copa America is scheduled to be played from June 13 to July 10.