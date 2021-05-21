newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California man asks UPS driver to do the most 'unreasonable' request

Posted by 
Jano le Roux
Jano le Roux
 5 days ago

A UPS delivery driver has gone viral after posting an “irrational” customer request as part of a TikTok trend.

@your_uncle_dave, a TikTok user, responded to @steveioe’s question, “What is an unreasonable request from someone you were trying to help at your job?” with a video.

The user goes on to describe how a man tried to persuade him to comply with a major request: to remove his fully assembled sofa, which he was still using.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25UapD_0a6J3urH00
Man goes over the top on his request.TikTok @your_uncle_dave

“So I go up to [the customer’s] door and say, ‘Hi sir, do you have a return item today?’”

When the delivery person inquired about the object, the TikTok user replied, “He points at the couch he is currently using.”

“I can’t bear it,” I said. He said, “It’s not in a box ready to go,” adding that the stubborn customer insisted he had to.

“He becomes enraged and claims that Amazon promised him that I would disassemble and repackage the couch for him,” he said. “To which I replied, “Nope, we don’t do that, and we’ve never done that.”

The customer became “even more enraged” and unreasonable, demanding that the employee contact his superiors to have the policy changed.

He went on to say, “This man legitimately expected me to be able to contact the CEOs of Amazon and UPS to try to resolve this.”

Since he’s “just your friendly neighborhood delivery man,” “Uncle Dave” doesn’t have Jeff Bezos and Carol Tomé on speed dial for the disgruntled customer.

TikTok has been a hotbed of complaints about customer service. Another trend that went viral included unfair customer demands, such as Starbucks baristas spilling coffee beans on difficult custom orders that they dislike. In one viral instance, Starbucks employee Josie shared an order placed by Edward, who demanded 13 sweetly unique ingredients, which made her want to leave her job.

Jano le Roux

Jano le Roux

San Francisco, CA
9K+
Followers
152
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

I’m an award-winning marketing consultant. I’ll keep you up to date with tech, San Francisco, startup news, and just weird stories through a unique narrative — one value-packed article at a time. Join me.

 https://janoleroux.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrational Man#Ups#Steveioe#Tiktok Your Uncle Dave#Unfair Customer Demands#Complaints#Difficult Custom Orders#Starbucks Employee Josie#Speed Dial#Uncle Dave#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
California StateSFGate

California drivers' cars attacked with BBs or pellets

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The windows of dozens of vehicles have been shattered by BBs or pellets on Southern California freeways since April, authorities said. The shootings have occurred primarily on a 45-mile (72.4-kilometer) stretch of the State Route 91 freeway between Cerritos and Riverside, authorities said. No injuries have...
California StateValueWalk

These Are the Ten Most Profitable Companies in California

California is home not only to the biggest companies in the U.S., but also to some of the biggest in the world. Most of these top companies in the state are tech based. The presence of so many companies makes California among the richest states in the U.S. Moreover, it tops the list when it comes to the states with the most billionaires. Most of the billionaires in the state belong to the corporate sector, and thus, it is important to know the top companies in the state. Detailed in the article are the ten most profitable companies in California.
California StatePosted by
Just Go

7 Most Dangerous Cities in California

Citizens around the United States place a premium on safety. The need for security has grown, particularly in the event of a global pandemic. However, a pandemic isn't the only thing to remember when it comes to safety. It's not uncommon for violence to play a significant role...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

UPS driver goes viral with story about ‘unreasonable’ customer who wanted to return a sofa

A UPS driver has gone viral after he told an almost unbelievable story about a customer who tried to get him to remove a fully assembled sofa from his house. TikTok user @your_uncle_dave - who is also a UPS delivery driver - was responding to a new trend on the video app where people answer the following question: “What is an unreasonable request from someone you were trying to help at your job?”
California StateImperial Valley Press Online

The Latest: California to remove most virus limits in June

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s top health official says the state no longer will require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15. State health director Dr. Mark Ghaly says dramatically lower coronavirus cases and increasing vaccinations mean it’s safe for the state...
California StateCleanTechnica

California’s Clean Miles Standard Can Benefit Environment & Ridehailing Drivers — If Companies Step Up

Courtesy of Union Of Concerned Scientists. On May 20th, CARB will vote on the Clean Miles Standard, a first-of-its-kind regulation that would require ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft to electrify their fleets by 2030. If approved, the Clean Miles Standard would cut pollution in cities across California by requiring that 90% of ride-hailing miles traveled take place in electric vehicles by 2030, and that ride-hailing companies cut their greenhouse gas emissions to zero grams per passenger mile on the same timeline.
Businessharrisondaily.com

Jeff Bezos says will pass baton to new Amazon CEO on July 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has picked a date to step down as CEO. Bezos, who grew Amazon from an internet bookstore to an online shopping behemoth, said Wednesday that Amazon …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
California Stateeastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Is it Fair to Ask Where is the Mayor?

On this episode of WTF California, we debate whether or not it is fair to ask the question “where is the mayor” in terms of crime prevention and violence–specifically, we talk about the City of Antioch. California Lottery Winner out $26 million. Organized Crime shutters local businesses in San Francisco, 41 of 58 District Attorneys agree to challenge Good Behavior Rules on releasing violent criminals and more.
California StateWSLS

Woman says $26M California lottery ticket destroyed in wash

NORWALK, Calif. – The winner of a $26 million California Lottery prize may have literally washed the chance of a fortune down the drain. The winning SuperLotto Plus ticket for the Nov. 14 drawing was sold at an Arco AM/PM convenience store in the Los Angeles suburb of Norwalk. Thursday was the last day to redeem it.
BusinessInternational Business Times

Amazon Hit With Antitrust Suit In US Capital City

Amazon was hit Tuesday with an antitrust suit from the US capital city Washington, claiming the tech giant abuses its dominant position in online retail sales, harming consumers. The suit filed by the office of Attorney General Karl Racine alleges that Amazon's control of 50 to 70 percent of US...
California Statesandiegouniontribune.com

No, California, you don’t need to stock up on gasoline

Prices up in California but increase not due to Colonial Pipeline cyberattack and there’s plenty of supply. California motorists have seen an uptick at the pump, but fuel analysts say the state has plenty of gasoline — and there’s no reason for drivers to make a run on service stations to fill up, as seen in Southeast in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.
California StateSan Bernardino County Sun

Are fireworks legal in California on July 4th? Ask the lawyer

Q: We are glad to have family coming over on July 4th for a barbecue. Are fireworks legal?. A: Subject to local restrictions, safe-and-sane fireworks may be sold, purchased and used by the general public, but only licensed retailers can sell them (and then only from June 28 to July 6). The Office of the California State Fire Marshal has a list on its website of the fireworks that meet this description (osfm.fire.ca.gov). There also is a useful booklet there about safe-and-sane fireworks. A prudent step to take is to call the local fire department if you have any lingering questions or concerns.