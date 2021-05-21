California man asks UPS driver to do the most 'unreasonable' request

A UPS delivery driver has gone viral after posting an “irrational” customer request as part of a TikTok trend.

@your_uncle_dave, a TikTok user, responded to @steveioe’s question, “What is an unreasonable request from someone you were trying to help at your job?” with a video.

The user goes on to describe how a man tried to persuade him to comply with a major request: to remove his fully assembled sofa, which he was still using.

Man goes over the top on his request. TikTok @your_uncle_dave

“So I go up to [the customer’s] door and say, ‘Hi sir, do you have a return item today?’”

When the delivery person inquired about the object, the TikTok user replied, “He points at the couch he is currently using.”

“I can’t bear it,” I said. He said, “It’s not in a box ready to go,” adding that the stubborn customer insisted he had to.

“He becomes enraged and claims that Amazon promised him that I would disassemble and repackage the couch for him,” he said. “To which I replied, “Nope, we don’t do that, and we’ve never done that.”

The customer became “even more enraged” and unreasonable, demanding that the employee contact his superiors to have the policy changed.

He went on to say, “This man legitimately expected me to be able to contact the CEOs of Amazon and UPS to try to resolve this.”

Since he’s “just your friendly neighborhood delivery man,” “Uncle Dave” doesn’t have Jeff Bezos and Carol Tomé on speed dial for the disgruntled customer.

TikTok has been a hotbed of complaints about customer service. Another trend that went viral included unfair customer demands, such as Starbucks baristas spilling coffee beans on difficult custom orders that they dislike. In one viral instance, Starbucks employee Josie shared an order placed by Edward, who demanded 13 sweetly unique ingredients, which made her want to leave her job.