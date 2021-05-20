newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lyon County, KS

Lyon County Fairgrounds hosts drive-thru Keep it a Safe Summer event Thursday evening Featured

By Tagan Trahoon
KVOE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTraffic was constant at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Thursday evening for a beloved annual event with a bit of a change this year. The 2021 Keep it a Safe Summer event made its triumphant return after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While coronavirus restrictions have been easing consistently over the past few months organizers still erred on the side of caution and transitioned this year's event into a drive-thru format.

www.kvoe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Lyon County, KS
Government
Lyon County, KS
Coronavirus
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Coronavirus
County
Lyon County, KS
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Emporia, KS
Government
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Goody#Lyon County Fairgrounds#Organizers#Organizer Missy Floyd#Community#Traffic#Bags#Safe#Triumphant Return#Caution#Coronavirus Restrictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Emporia, KSKVOE

Emporia Community Foundation announces 2021 Match Day participants Featured

KVOE's Talk of Emporia hit the road Monday for a special announcement. KVOE had its broadcast live from the Emporia Community Foundation for the official reveal of the 2021 Match Day participants. Twenty-five community groups from Lyon County and several neighboring counties were chosen after 32 different groups and organizations applied. The list can be found below.
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

Third party reports of tornadic activity on KTA spur sirens to activate

Lyon County Emergency Communications Center has activated tornado sirens in both Emporia and Olpe after multiple reports of tornadic activity south of Emporia on the Kansas Turnpike. We are aware that there are no official warnings at this time. We will keep you updated as more information is available.
Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...
Emporia, KSKVOE

Whittier Park upgrades among agenda items for Emporia Recreation Commission

The Emporia Recreation Commission has a varied list of topics for its monthly meeting Monday. Board members will start discussing the initial plan for upcoming developments at Whittier Park. Prior discussions have entailed moving the T-ball complex, adding two practice fields, renovating restrooms and updating the two current ballfields. Also,...
Emporia, KSKVOE

Emporia Fire responds to water rescue call Sunday evening Featured

A situation west of Emporia Sunday evening involving a submerged vehicle was not as severe as it could have been. Emporia Fire was called to the intersection of Roads 170 and G early Sunday evening for a water rescue. According to Emporia Fire, an individual attempted to drive through the water covered roadway when their vehicle stalled out.
Emporia, KSKVOE

WEATHER: List of road closures continues to grow, more closures expected in coming days Featured

Barricades have been placed on several roadways in and around Emporia following heavy rainfall and flooding Sunday. Kansas Highway 99 is closed between Roads 180 and 240, or just north of Emporia. According to Lyon County Assistant Engineer Jim Brull, Road 250 north of Americus was closed at one time during the day. It was then reopened to one lane of traffic for a time before fully reopening shortly before 9 pm.
Emporia, KSWIBW

Rivers and Creeks Expected to Crest Monday Evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We had rain Sunday and lots of it for areas south of I-70. Flooding is worst near Emporia, KS and Lyndon, KS with Emporia officially measuring 3.64 inches of rain with localized reports upwards of 6 inches. That will cause some flooding concerns and creeks and rivers in the region are expected to crest Monday evening.
Kansas State921news.com

Motorcycle Rally in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas will host the First Annual Thunder on the Streets Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, June 12th in Pleasanton Kansas. This fundraising charity ride is to support the Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas. A full day is planned, including a scenic ride thru the county. Ride will begin in Paola Kansas and finish in Pleasanton Kansas.
Emporia, KSKVOE

Ribbon cutting planned for Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center next weekend Featured

The doors of the new Emporia State University Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center will officially open next week. A special ribbon-cutting is coming next Saturday for the facility, located on King Lake near the Trussler Sports Complex, which has been under construction since March of 2018. Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dr. Brent Thomas tells KVOE News the center just received its certificate of occupancy Thursday.
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

Newman Regional Health kicks off Denim and Diamonds fundraiser

Newman Regional Health celebrated the start of the 12th annual Denim and Diamonds fundraising campaign with a kickoff barbecue on Thursday. NRH staff and volunteers from the community teamed up to serve 680 meals, which was a significant increase on what they have sold previously. “It’s a growing event year...
Lyon County, KSKVOE

WEATHER: Lyon County explains siren policy after funnel cloud sighting near Plymouth, no warning from NWS Featured

A unique weather situation unfolded for residents of Emporia and southern Lyon County on Sunday. The spotting of a funnel near Plymouth by a Lyon County deputy prompted the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center to sound sirens for Emporia. However, the National Weather Service did not issue a warning for potential tornadic activity. Emergency Communications Director Roxanne Van Gundy says there are only three situations when dispatchers sound the sirens. Direct information from the National Weather Service is one. Visual confirmation from TV is another.
Lyon County, KSEmporia gazette.com

About town

VFW Post 1980 welcomes the community to a fundraising dance from 8 - 11 p.m. May 22 at 932 Graphic Arts Rd. South Fork will perform. Admission is $5 per person and the public is welcome to attend. Pancake breakfast. The Admire Community Center will have their monthly pancake breakfast...
Emporia, KSKVOE

Over 110 vehicles take part in Flatland Cruisers car show Featured

From the classic to the modified, mint condition to barely touched, vehicles of all kinds were parked on part of Commercial Street for the Flatland Cruisers' 27th car show Saturday. Sam Humphreys of Emporia brought three vehicles to the show: a 1957 Chevy Bel Air 2-door hardtop, a 1957 Chevy...