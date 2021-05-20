Lyon County Fairgrounds hosts drive-thru Keep it a Safe Summer event Thursday evening Featured
Traffic was constant at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Thursday evening for a beloved annual event with a bit of a change this year. The 2021 Keep it a Safe Summer event made its triumphant return after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While coronavirus restrictions have been easing consistently over the past few months organizers still erred on the side of caution and transitioned this year's event into a drive-thru format.www.kvoe.com