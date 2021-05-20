Lyon County Fairgrounds hosts drive-thru Keep it a Safe Summer event Thursday evening Featured

Barricades have been placed on several roadways in and around Emporia following heavy rainfall and flooding Sunday. Kansas Highway 99 is closed between Roads 180 and 240, or just north of Emporia. According to Lyon County Assistant Engineer Jim Brull, Road 250 north of Americus was closed at one time during the day. It was then reopened to one lane of traffic for a time before fully reopening shortly before 9 pm.