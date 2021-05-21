newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

75-year-old Kansas man charged in 1983 Montgomery County cold case murder

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Staff writer, Jose R. Gonzalez
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 75-year-old Kansas man is in jail after his DNA traced him to a 1983 Montgomery County cold case murder that a serial killer had been convicted of in 1986. Thomas Elvin Darnell is charged with capital murder in the death of Laurie Marie Purchase, a missing woman from Houston, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

www.houstonchronicle.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Lucas, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Government
City
Lucas, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Texas Government
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Otis, KS
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
Houston, TX
Government
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Cold Case#County Sheriff#County Jail#Sheriff S Office#Capital Murder#Fbi#Sheriff#75 Year Old Kansas#Man#Jail Records#Deputy#Kan#Bond#Serial#Submitted Dna#League Line Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
New Caney, TXbluebonnetnews.com

New Caney man charged in murder of Cleveland man

Authorities have apprehended a suspect in the murder of Clay Heard, 44, of Cleveland, whose body was found April 22 in a ditch off of Forest Service Road 201 in the Sam Houston National Forest in San Jacinto County outside of Cleveland. Heard had been shot three times, leading to his death.
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Sheriff reports cause of fatal Kansas home explosion and fire

JACKSON COUNTY—Authorities investigating the fatal home explosion and fire in rural Jackson County say propane caused the disaster, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse. Just after 6p.m. May 10, callers notified the Jackson County Sheriff's office of a large explosion that could be heard over 10 miles away, according...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Police: Kan. man caught running from attempted knife attack

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a weekend altercation in Atchison. Shortly after 4p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block South 5th Street in Atchison involving a subject threatening a 51-year-old victim with a knife, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officers...
Montgomery County, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

MCTX Sheriff Investigates Incident on Lone Star Hiking Trails

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- On May 14, 2021 the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for assistance from an adult female who believed she was being chased while hiking on Lone Star Hiking Trail #3 in the North West corner of Montgomery County. Upon arrival, a Patrol Sergeant met with the woman as she was exiting the trails where she parked her car. During the investigation it was learned the female was hiking on the trail when she alleged she observed a male wearing no clothing, but carrying an unknown article of clothing, emerge from the wooded area in her direction. The female advised she turned and ran in the opposite direction and believed the male was chasing her, but confirmed that she “…kept running and didn’t look back.”
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Killer of state trooper's parole denied, but just for three years

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jimmie Nelms, the killer of Kansas State Trooper Conroy O'Brien, will remain behind bars, but that's only guaranteed for three years. "Obviously, I was happy that they are keeping him in prison for three more years," said Conroy's brother, Kelvin. "I was disappointed that they didn't take advantage of passing him for ten years, because they could have done that."
Houston, TXhoustonpublicmedia.org

Federal Judge In Houston Orders Review Of Harding Street Raid Evidence In Lawsuit

The Harris County medical examiner must release evidence to a federal judge in a lawsuit over the deadly Harding Street police shooting, the judge ruled Monday. The ruling came during the civil case filed by the family of Pecan Park residents Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nichols, who were shot and killed during a no-knock drug raid orchestrated by disgraced former Houston Police officer Gerald Goines. Goines was fired and charged with murder after police and prosecutors say he concoted a lie about a confidential informant to obtain the no-knock warrant.
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Deputies find stolen car burning on rural Kan. road

A vehicle stolen in central Salina Friday morning was found burning in eastern Saline County that night. Shawn Blazier, 38, of Salina, told police that between 6-8 a.m. Friday, his 1992 Ford Mustang was stolen from in front of his garage behind his residence, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. The Mustang was a Fox body, painted primer black. There were approximately $1,000 worth of clothes and a LG cellphone in the vehicle as well.
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

Family, police asking for help after man shot, killed in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Police are asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for a fatal shooting in southwest Houston. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Concourse Drive near Duchamp Drive in the Westwood area, police said. According to authorities, witnesses told them the victim, 29-year-old Elias Marzano, and...
Splendora, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SPLENDORA POLICE STOP VEHICLE ON TRAFFIC- FEMALE IDENTIFIED AS DECEASED

Early Saturday morning a Splendora Officer stopped a pickup on traffic at East River and I-69. The officer then ran a check on the male driver and the female passenger. The male was clear. However, the dispatcher advised the officer that the female’s identification was showing she was deceased. The officer contacted a Precinct 4 unit for an AFIS unit. By using the small handheld device it will read a fingerprint and identify who that print belongs to. After printing her it turned out she wasn’t dead but her sister was and that is who she tried to identify herself as. The prints returned to Brenda Delynn Henderson, 38, of 7759 Bunkerwood in Houston. It also alerted the officers that she was a wanted fugitive from Smith County, Texas. She had three open warrants, two for bond forfeiture and one for evading arrest in a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. She is now being held on $70,000 in bonds for the Smith County charges and a new charge in Montgomery County for failure to identify with a $500 bond.
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

Judge hears arguments to delay Harding Street lawsuit

Attorneys for relatives of two people killed in a fraudulent 2019 drug raid asked a federal judge Monday to shoot down a bid from Harris County prosecutors to halt a civil lawsuit against officers involved in the incident until they’ve been tried in court. The case relates to the 2019...