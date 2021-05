Guess they want to split up the already sparse player base. I was hoping they would keep it strictly PvE. Guess this must be why Jeff left. We played Overwatch for a long time, i want something new, they had 2 options, either to upgrade the graphics with a patch or release a new Overwatch 2 game. How long we are going to play cs go, rainbow 6, Fortnite, Rocket League. e.t.c 20 more years ? lol i hope not. The games as a service are good, however enough is enough.