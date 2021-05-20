newsbreak-logo
Curry and Draymond named finalists for MVP, DPOY, respectively

By Karl Buscheck
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Stephen Curry has been named a finalist for the NBA MVP Award, along with Joel Emiid and Nikola Jokic. Draymond Green is one of three finalists for DPOY.

95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

