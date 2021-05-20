newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Forks, ND

Names released in fatal I-29 crash, pursuit near Hillsboro

By Forum News Service
The Dickinson Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND FORKS -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified two individuals who were involved in a fatal crash and law enforcement pursuit on Wednesday, May 19. Randy Cole, 31, was killed in the crash with a semi-truck following a high-speed police chase on Interstate 29 south of Grand Forks. He was pronounced dead on scene. Elena Fladeland, 24, was seriously injured in the crash and taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo by FM Ambulance for her injuries. There was no permanent address listed for Cole nor Fladeland.

www.thedickinsonpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Forks County, ND
Hillsboro, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Crime & Safety
Grand Forks County, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Hillsboro, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatal Crash#Killed Crash#County Police#County Sheriff#Sanford Hospital#The Highway Patrol#Pontiac#Ndhp#Hillsboro Ambulance#I 29#Law Enforcement Pursuit#Traffic#Stolen#Under Investigation#Traill County#Fm Ambulance#Seatbelts#Winnipeg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Mccook County, SDdrgnews.com

North Dakota woman identified as person killed in McCook County, SD, crash

A Cando, N.D., woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash west of Canistota. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2013 Ford Taurus was westbound on 261st Street and did not stop for a posted stop sign. It collided in the intersection with a 2005 Chevy Suburban that was southbound on U.S. Highway 81.
Texas StateGrand Forks Herald

Texas man charged with DUI in crash that injured one outside Grand Forks

A Bismarck man suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash outside Grand Forks Thursday morning, May 13. According to a release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Texas man Bryan Foos, 54, was pulling a Kenworth trailer loaded with alcoholic beverages on Interstate 29 approximately a half mile north of 32nd Street just before 11 a.m. Thursday.
Grand Forks, NDkfgo.com

Trucker hauling liquor faces DUI charge after I-29 crash

GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – A semi driver from Texas who was hauling a trailer loaded with liquor is facing citations for drunken driving, care required, having alcohol in a commercial vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon illegally after a crash on I-29 in Grand Forks. The state patrol says the...
Bismarck, NDThe Dickinson Press

Active cases continue to fall in North Dakota, zero new deaths reported

BISMARCK — Following are the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Saturday, May 15. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 85. TOTAL ACTIVE CASES: 768. TOTAL...
Grand Forks, NDvalleynewslive.com

Grand Forks police officer remembered during National Police Week

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, a Grand Forks police officer was killed in the line of duty assisting in an eviction notice. Now, Officer Cody Holte’s name is etched in stone at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C. “Ultimately there was a large firefight in an apartment,” said...
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Suspicious activity reports increased in rural Grand Forks in 2020

The Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office reported an increase in suspicious activity and scam phone calls in 2020, according to the department's 2020 annual crime statistics report, released this month. According to the report, sheriff's deputies received 646 calls reporting suspicious activity – which can range from an unknown person...
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Northern Valley Law Enforcement Memorial receives large donation

Art and Debbie Bakken made the donation to Bob Rost, a Grand Forks county commissioner and head of the steering committee for the memorial, along with other committee members. Art Bakken is a former Grand Forks city councilor, and owns trucking company Pro Transport and Leasing, in Grand Forks. According...
Grand Forks County, NDKNOX News Radio

High speed chase spans several ND counties including GF

A driver and passenger have been arrested following a high speed chase that spanned numerous counties in the Red River Valley. The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Department assisted in pursuit today (Saturday) on I-29. Here’s how the NDHP described the event. The pursuit originated in Pembina County. A Pembina County Deputy...
Grand Forks, NDvalleynewslive.com

Car theft results in chase in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car chase ensued after Grand Forks police were responding to a vehicle theft on North Washington Street. Authorities were dispatched to the vehicle theft around 6 a.m. Saturday morning and once the vehicle was located, a pursuit began. Officers followed the car...
Grand Forks, NDKNOX News Radio

GFPD: Arrests made in in two separate pursuits

Grand Forks police were involved in two separate early morning pursuits. Both ended with the driver being placed under arrest. Here is the full GFPD statement on each incident:. #1. On May 8th, 2021 Officers with the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to a report of a stolen motor...
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Two arrested in separate incidents in Grand Forks

Grand Forks Police officers were involved in a pair of incidents on the morning of Saturday, May 8, one of which involved a stolen vehicle. Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle that had recently occurred. The vehicle was located heading north on North Washington Street, and officers initiated a pursuit for several blocks, before losing sight of the vehicle.
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

Woman injured in rollover accident

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman was sent to the hospital after her vehicle rolled off of the road Thursday evening. 22-year-old Tiana Votava was driving from the Oriska exit off of I-94 heading back to Hillsboro. She was traveling on state highway 18, ran off the roadway...
Grand Forks County, NDKNOX News Radio

GFSO gets 19,965 calls for service in 2020

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office had 19,965 calls for service in 2020 – the highest figure in the last five years and a jump of 790 from 2019. The 2020 calls included 5,030 related to civil papers, 4,459 traffic stops and 3,513 location checks. According to the GFSO’s 2020...
Emerado, NDGrand Forks Herald

Fire destroys mobile home near Emerado; no injuries reported

EMERADO, N.D. – An afternoon fire Wednesday, April 28, destroyed an Oakville Township mobile home a few miles east of Emerado. No one was injured in the blaze, which was fanned by strong winds, and also burned several outbuildings. The fire burned a small amount of grassland east of the residence, which was just north of the railroad tracks that run by the housing development.