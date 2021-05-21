newsbreak-logo
Johnny Cash Estate Emotionally Remembers Lou Robin After Longtime Manager Dies at 90

By Evan Reier
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
A crucial member of the legacy of Johnny Cash, Lou Robin, has sadly passed at the age of 90. It marks the end of a music legend.

For somewhere around three decades, the Cashs were managed by Lou Robin. After an extensive amount of time promoting, Robin teamed up with Johnny Cash in 1973. The move kicked off a long, productive partnership.

The estate of Johnny Cash announced their reaction to his passing on May 20. Additionally, the release says that Robin had passed on May 18.

“It is with deep sadness and respect that we mark the passing of music industry legend Lou Robin at 90,” the website said. “Lou had an amazing 30-year run personally managing Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash from 1973 until their passing in 2003. The friendship and relationships he and his wife Karen Wilder Robin had with the whole Cash family were cherished and our thoughts are with his sons Michael and Steve Robin and their families.”

The loss of Robin means another living piece of the Cashs’ story is gone. However, his legacy lives on with their music as well as with many other music icons.

The Journey of Lou Robin, from Jimi Hendrix to Johnny Cash

As mentioned, before his decades of work with Johnny Cash, he was a promoter. And man, the amount of music legends he crossed paths with is insane.

Per the Johnny Cash estate, Robin founded Artist Consultants Productions, which he ran for over half a century. From the early days, the company and Robin were promoting shows for huge names.

Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis Jr., Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Queen, The Rolling Stones and The Beatles all had shows booked by Robin. Further, he also had a hand in development.

Simon & Garfunkel, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Stevie Wonder and Olivia Newton-John all worked with Artists Consultants Productions. He also worked with comedians such as Steve Martin.

While Johnny Cash and Robin’s relationship is the one that ran the longest, Robin’s work in the industry still reverberates to this day.

