School budget votes, set for May 18, will be held at every school district in the region. If any budgets are defeated by voters — a relatively rare occurrence since the imposition of the state-mandated property tax cap in 2011 limiting large jumps in tax levies — district officials will decide whether or not to bring an amended budget to voters on June 15 or to adopt a contingency budget with mandated reductions in spending. If voters turn down the amended budget, a contingency budget would then go into place.