The Joel Filliol Training Group—or the JFT Crew, as they call it—is made up of some of the top Olympians and Olympic hopefuls in the world. And while Olympic preparations are typically done out of sight of the public in far-flung locations, we've been granted an inside look in this exclusive photo story of the JFT Crew—including world champions Katie Zaferes from the U.S. and France's Vincent Luis—in Girona, Spain, as they prepare for the high-stakes game of Olympic qualification.