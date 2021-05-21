2009 BMW E92 M3 Will Charm You With Its Naturally Aspirated V8, Manual Gearbox
If you are a fan of the BMW M3 but not of forced induction and automatic transmissions, this E92 might be the one for you. Currently auctioned through Bring A Trailer, this M3 is located in Auburb, New Hampshire and was acquired by the seller in November 2014. It has a touch under 64,000 miles on the clock and is painted in Space Gray Metallic. It is being sold at no reserve with two keys, partial records, an accident-free Carfax report, and a clean New Hampshire title in the seller's name.