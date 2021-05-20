Mitchell splits with Salve in NCAA baseball tourney tuneup

New London — Mitchell College tuned up for the upcoming NCAA Division III baseball tournament by splitting a doubleheader on Thursday with another tourney-bound team, Salve Regina.

Salve (14-5-1), winner of the Commonwealth Coast Conference, won the opener 4-1 before the Mariners (25-7), champions of the New England College Conference, captured the second game 9-6.

Both teams will find out their NCAA destinations on Sunday night.

Mitchell won the second game in dramatic fashion when Hunter Yaworski hit a three-run home in the bottom of the ninth, his second three-run blast of the game. The Mariners overcame a 6-3 deficit with three runs in the eighth and Yaworski's game-winning homer in the ninth, which came after back-to-back walks to New London's Lelo Martinez and Montville's Dougie DelaCruz.

In the eighth, Montville's Robbie DelaCruz tied the game with an RBI double which followed RBI singles by Anthony Diaz and John-John Jose.

In the opener, Salve's Patrick Maybach pitched a three-hitter to outduel Mitchell ace Roland Thivierge and end the Mariners' 11-game winning streak. Maybach's lone blemish was a solo homer to Dougie DelaCruz in the fourth, his eighth home run of the season.