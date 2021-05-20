newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New London, CT

Mitchell splits with Salve in NCAA baseball tourney tuneup

By Day Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 1 day ago

New London — Mitchell College tuned up for the upcoming NCAA Division III baseball tournament by splitting a doubleheader on Thursday with another tourney-bound team, Salve Regina.

Salve (14-5-1), winner of the Commonwealth Coast Conference, won the opener 4-1 before the Mariners (25-7), champions of the New England College Conference, captured the second game 9-6.

Both teams will find out their NCAA destinations on Sunday night.

Mitchell won the second game in dramatic fashion when Hunter Yaworski hit a three-run home in the bottom of the ninth, his second three-run blast of the game. The Mariners overcame a 6-3 deficit with three runs in the eighth and Yaworski's game-winning homer in the ninth, which came after back-to-back walks to New London's Lelo Martinez and Montville's Dougie DelaCruz.

In the eighth, Montville's Robbie DelaCruz tied the game with an RBI double which followed RBI singles by Anthony Diaz and John-John Jose.

In the opener, Salve's Patrick Maybach pitched a three-hitter to outduel Mitchell ace Roland Thivierge and end the Mariners' 11-game winning streak. Maybach's lone blemish was a solo homer to Dougie DelaCruz in the fourth, his eighth home run of the season.

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
1K+
Followers
475
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, CT
New London, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
Connecticut State
Connecticut College Sports
City
Montville, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#College Baseball#Home Game#End Game#Hunter College#Ncaa Division Iii#Mariners#Outduel Mitchell#The Game#Winner#Rbi Singles#Splitting#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Anthony Misiewicz: Up to eight holds

Misiewicz recorded his eighth hold in a win over Cleveland on Sunday, allowing two hits and a walk over one inning. Misiewicz continues to try to rediscover the stride he'd hit in April, when he wasn't scored upon across 9.1 innings over 11 appearances and recorded two wins and four holds. May hasn't anywhere near as kind -- he's taken two losses, blown two save chances and given up seven earned runs across three of his appearances -- but the southpaw has at least doubled up his holds tally and has now produced scoreless efforts in two of his last three trips to the mound.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Shane Bieber: Takes loss to Mariners Sunday

Bieber (4-3) allowed three earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven across 4.2 innings, taking the loss to the Mariners on Sunday. Bieber had an uncharacteristic start, taking 103 pitches to get through just 4.2 innings. It was his shortest start of the season. The 26-year-old has only one start this season in which he didn't allow any runs. However, he hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his appearances. He has a 3.17 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, and leads all of baseball in innings pitched (59.2), strikeouts (92) and second in K/9 with 13.88.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Notches fifth save

Graveman pitched a scoreless ninth inning on one hit while striking out one to earn the save over Cleveland on Sunday. Graveman allowed a two-out single before retiring the final batter of the game. He kept the one-run lead intact to remain a perfect five-for five in save opportunities. The 30-year-old has done more than enough to earn the closer role, not allowing a run yet this season in 16.2 innings. He has a WHIP of just 0.52 and 17 strikeouts to go along with his five saves and four holds.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Doubles and walks twice Sunday

Haniger went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two runs and two walks in the 3-2 win over Cleveland on Sunday. Haniger got to Shane Bieber Sunday, doubling off him twice in the game. The outfielder is having a fantastic start to the 2021 season, slashing .268/.320/.575 in 169 plate appearances. The 30-year-old has a co-leading 12 home runs in all of baseball, as well as 30 runs and 30 RBI. He is a great bounceback candidate this year after missing much of 2019 and all of 2020 with multiple injuries.
MLBFrankfort Times

Mariners snap Bieber's strikeout streak, beat Indians 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit two doubles and the Seattle Mariners snapped Shane Bieber’s record strikeout streak, beating the Cleveland Indians and their ace 3-2 on Sunday. Bieber (4-3) had fanned at least eight in 20 straight games, but the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fell short with...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Slugs ninth homer

Seager went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI in a loss to Detroit on Wednesday. Seager put Seattle on the board with a two-run blast in the first inning, though the third baseman struck out in each of his remaining three at-bats. He has as many homers in 44 games this season as he did in 60 contests last year, but his average has dropped to .224 and he is striking out at the second-highest rate of his career. Nonetheless, Seager ranks 16th in the league with 29 RBI.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Young arms headline Tigers-Mariners series opener

Detroit's Casey Mize and Seattle's Yusei Kikuchi encountered more than a few bumps in their first couple of seasons in the major leagues. But there are recent signs that turbulence could be behind both pitchers. The right-handed Mize and left-handed Kikuchi have each made three consecutive quality starts as they...
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners engage in game of nominative determinism on bullpen day, win

“Bullpen Day” vs. “Reigning AL Cy Young winner” does not sound like a recipe for success, or for a fun day at the ballpark, period. Yet somehow this scrappy band of Mariners marshaled their forces, rowed their little hearts out, and defeated the multi-headed monster of the Cleveland lineup led by the white whale of Shane Bieber—the kind of frontline pitching ace the Mariners of recent vintage seem always to be getting steamrollered by, yet rarely sending to the mound themselves.
MLBYakima Herald Republic

Mariners chase Cleveland ace Shane Bieber early and hold on for series win

SEATTLE -- Scott Servais wasn’t trying to be prophetic or even cautiously optimistic in his pregame press session Sunday morning when he was asked what his team and its suddenly rejuvenated offense would be seeing later that afternoon when Cleveland ace Shane Bieber stepped on the mound in the series finale.
MLBchatsports.com

Series Preview: Mariners (21-20) vs. Tigers (14-26)

After Thursday’s much hyped debut of Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert was spoiled by a Zach Plesac no-hit bid, the Mariners settled in and won the remaining three games of their series against Cleveland. This upcoming series against the Tigers is the calm before the storm — the Mariners are scheduled to play 30 games in 31 days from May 21 through June 20. With all the injury issues that have cropped up recently, the team’s depth will be seriously challenged during this stretch. Luckly, they’ve got a cakewalk series against the Tigers to start the week. What could go wrong?
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Mize scheduled to start for Detroit against Seattle

Detroit Tigers (14-26, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-20, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (2-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -165, Tigers +144; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBMorning Journal

Streak over for Bieber

SEATTLE — Mitch Haniger hit two doubles and the Seattle Mariners snapped Shane Bieber’s record strikeout streak, beating the Cleveland Indians and their ace 3-2 on Sunday. Bieber (4-3) had fanned at least eight in 20 straight games, but the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fell short with seven. He was pulled after issuing his fourth walk, and finished his shortest outing of the season at 4 2/3 innings trailing 3-0.
MLBTri-City Herald

Mariners takeaways: Top prospects Jarred Kelenic, Logan Gilbert arrive in Seattle

Three cracks of the bat Friday night at T-Mobile Park loudly announced the exciting arrival of Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic. The first — his first big league hit — was a two-run rocket over the wall in right center in only his sixth at-bat since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of his major league debut Thursday.
MLBAlliance Review

Shane Bieber searching for slider, 2020 self: Walk-Off Thoughts

Here are three Walk-Off Thoughts after a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners dropped Cleveland's record to 21-17. Series finale vs. Seattle:Shane Bieber's strikeout streak ends. Shane Bieber effectively set the baseball world on fire in 2020, blazing a course to what was one of the better 60-game stretches on a mound in recent memory and unanimously winning the American League Cy Young award. But for for the first time in a long time, Cleveland's ace is having to grind through a stretch of starts without his ace stuff.
MLBAsbury Park Press

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and prediction

The Detroit Tigers (14-26) stop by T-Mobile Park Monday to start a three-game set with the host Seattle Mariners (21-20) at 10:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Tigers vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions. Detroit lost the rubber match with the Chicago Cubs Sunday...
MLBArkansas Online

Mariners win third in a row, end Bieber's streak

SEATTLE -- Mitch Haniger hit two doubles and the Seattle Mariners snapped Shane Bieber's record strikeout streak, beating the Cleveland Indians and their ace 3-2 on Sunday. Bieber (4-3) had fanned at least eight in 20 consecutive games, but the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fell short with seven. He was pulled after issuing his fourth walk, and finished his shortest outing of the season at 4 2/3 innings trailing 3-0.
Seattle, WAchatsports.com

Seattle Mariners take it to the tribe and win series 3-1

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 14: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners hits his first MLB hit for a two run home run against the Cleveland Indians during the third inning at T-Mobile Park on May 14, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Coming into the series...
MLBsemoball.com

LEADING OFF: Mariners hit by virus, Mikolas back with Cards

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres try for their eighth win in a row when they host the virus-stricken Seattle Mariners. Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres try for their eighth win in a row when they host the virus-stricken Seattle Mariners. The Mariners lost their fourth straight Friday night,...