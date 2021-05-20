Houston woman's killer arrested nearly 40 years after her body was found burning in the woods
MONTGOMERY, Texas - Deputies in Montgomery County have finally closed the books on a murder case dated almost 40 years ago. According to the Sheriff's Office, in March 1983 around 3 a.m., a patrol officer came across a fire burning in the woods in the 4500 block of IH-45 near League Line Rd. A closer look showed a woman's body lying in the flames and an autopsy later confirmed she was raped after finding traces of a man's DNA.