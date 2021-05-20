Houston woman's killer arrested nearly 40 years after her body was found burning in the woods

Early Saturday morning a Splendora Officer stopped a pickup on traffic at East River and I-69. The officer then ran a check on the male driver and the female passenger. The male was clear. However, the dispatcher advised the officer that the female’s identification was showing she was deceased. The officer contacted a Precinct 4 unit for an AFIS unit. By using the small handheld device it will read a fingerprint and identify who that print belongs to. After printing her it turned out she wasn’t dead but her sister was and that is who she tried to identify herself as. The prints returned to Brenda Delynn Henderson, 38, of 7759 Bunkerwood in Houston. It also alerted the officers that she was a wanted fugitive from Smith County, Texas. She had three open warrants, two for bond forfeiture and one for evading arrest in a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. She is now being held on $70,000 in bonds for the Smith County charges and a new charge in Montgomery County for failure to identify with a $500 bond.