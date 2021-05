May 12, 2021 (New York, NY)— The Academy of American Poets is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $75,000 Grant for Arts Projects in the literature category from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), one of 74 grants nationwide in this category. In total, NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers has approved more than $88 million in grants as part of the NEA’s second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2021. The grant will provide critical support to Poets.org, Poem-a-Day, National Poetry Month, and the other free programs and publications the organization produces for poets, readers, and educators in all 50 states.