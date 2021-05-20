newsbreak-logo
US Anti-Hate Crime Law Provides New Enforcement Tools, but Will It Work?

Voice of America
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill that President Joe Biden signed into law Thursday gives local and federal officials new tools and resources to combat hate crimes, while putting the spotlight on a surge in anti-Asian hate during the COVID-19 pandemic. The impetus for the new law, known as the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act,...

Heather Heyer
Joe Biden
Merrick Garland
Upworthy

Joe Biden signs anti-Asian hate crimes bill into law: 'Hate has no place in America'

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of race-motivated violence that some readers may find distressing. President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill that will address hate crimes against Asian Americans. The bill was passed with bipartisan support in the House of Representatives and the Senate. There had been a spike in anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic and this new bill aims at cracking down on hate crimes and creating a safer environment for the community. "My message to all of those who are hurting is we see you. The Congress said we see you. And we are committed to stop the hatred and the bias," said Biden, after signing the bill into law on Thursday, reported NBC News.
Puget Sound groups, leaders applaud Biden for signing new hate crimes law

WASHINGTON - Following an uptick in brutal attacks aimed at Asian-Americans in the U.S. during the pandemic, President Joe Biden has signed a new hate crimes bill into law. The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act expedites the review of hate crimes by the Justice Department. It gives local governments grants to help establish an online reporting system. It gives local law enforcement guidance and resources to document and investigate hate crimes. And, it helps expand public awareness campaigns.
US House approves anti-Asian-American hate crimes bill

The US House of Representatives approved legislation on Tuesday that aims to strengthen federal efforts to address hate crimes directed at Asian-Americans, clearing the measure for President Joe Biden’s signature. The bill, which specifically addresses the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, was passed by...
Biden Signs Hate Crimes Measure Into Law 

WASHINGTON - Hailing it as a rare contemporary example of bipartisan cooperation in Washington, President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation intended to fight anti-Asian hate crimes, which have escalated in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic. Hate and racism are "the ugly poison that has long haunted and...
Cantwell Statement on the Passage of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. –Today, as President Biden officially signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) issued the following statement:. “I applaud President Biden for signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law. We have seen far too many instances of hate targeting minority communities, and since the start of the pandemic there has been an alarming rise in violent acts towards Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. This bill brings us a step closer towards holding those accountable who commit these violent crimes.” Cantwell said.
US Justice Department Ramps Up Investigations of Police

WASHINGTON - In the wake of George Floyd's death last May beneath the knee of then-police officer Derek Chauvin, Black Lives Matter protesters demanded that the Justice Department investigate the Minneapolis police department for civil rights violations. FILE - People hold up signs, including one with an image of George...
Will Cain: Biden touts anti-Asian hate crime law using non-AAPI victims, focuses on perpetrators' White race

Will Cain: Biden ignores key details in Asian hate crime surge. 'Fox News Primetime' host slams the left for using race to decide seriousness of hate crimes. Fox News host Will Cain noted Thursday on "Fox News Primetime" that President Biden touted a new COVID-centered anti-Asian hate crimes law by invoking the murders of an activist in Charlottesville, Va., at the hands of a White supremacist and a man of Lebanese descent killed by his White neighbor, with the host adding that to Biden, "it's not really the victims that matter, it's the perpetrators."
Boebert votes against COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was one of 62 republicans to oppose the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act on Tuesday. The bill, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Thursday, requires U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to designate an officer or employee of the Department of Justice to “facilitate the expedited review of hate crimes.”
Shaheen-Backed Legislation to Address Surge of Anti-Asian Hate Crimes during COVID-19 Signed into Law

**The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act would bolster DOJ, state and local efforts to combat hate crimes**. (Washington, DC) – Today, President Biden signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, legislation cosponsored by U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) to address the rise of hate crimes and violence targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) during the pandemic. The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act would assign a point person at the Department of Justice (DOJ) to expedite the review of COVID-19-related hate crimes, improve hate crime reporting to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), establish state-run hate crime hotlines and rehabilitate perpetrators of hate crimes. The legislation would also provide support for state and local law enforcement agencies to respond to hate crimes and coordinate with local and federal partners to mitigate racially discriminatory language used to describe the pandemic. The legislation was introduced in the Senate by Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI).
House Passes COVID–19 Hate Crimes Act Intended to Help Combat Ongoing Wave of Anti-Asian Violence within the US

The COVID–19 Hate Crimes Act was approved by the House of Representatives on May 18 by a vote of 364-62. The bill, which was designed to address the increase in hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, had already been approved by the Senate last month. The legislation now moves to President Biden, who has already promised swift signing and approval.
The power (and limits) of a hate-crime law

On Thursday, President Biden signed the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act, which Congress passed in a rare moment of bipartisanship. Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) discusses the promise — and limits — of the bill aimed at combating anti-Asian hate crimes and how it will be implemented. People of color are playing...
AAPI hate crime bill passed by the House

The House of Representatives passed legislation Tuesday to increase resources for investigating hate crimes, especially those targeting the Asian American and Pacific Islanders communities. The vote was 364-62 to pass the legislation, and it is now headed to President Joe Biden for his signature. The Senate previously passed the measure...
House to vote on bill to counter rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

The House is expected to vote Tuesday on legislation intended to counter a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes amid the coronavirus pandemic. The legislation, known as the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, was introduced by Democratic Rep. Grace Meng of New York and Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii. It passed the Senate by an overwhelming vote of 94-1 last month. President Joe Biden has voiced his support and once it passes the House, it will be cleared for his signature.
Justice Dept. studying removal of extremists in law enforcement

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has begun an internal review to determine how to remove any extremists from within federal law enforcement following the arrest of current and former police officers for their involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Attorney General Merrick Garland said last week. Garland,...
What exactly is a 'hate crime' in America?

This story is a part of Hearst Television's series "Hate in the Homeland." Our National Investigative Unit is uncovering the battle against hateful acts in America. Stay with this station for more stories on the fight against Hate in the Homeland. Hate crimes are surging in America. According to a...
Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

In the past year, increasingly covid-related attacks have been directed at Asian Americans. The United Nations issued a report that there has been a rise of racially motivated violence and hate crimes against Asian Americans. However, it is difficult to calculate the exact numbers for these crimes since the government and organizations have not tracked the issue long-term. The advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate said it received more than 2,800 reports of hate incidents directed at Asian Americans nationwide last year.