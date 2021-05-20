US Anti-Hate Crime Law Provides New Enforcement Tools, but Will It Work?

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of race-motivated violence that some readers may find distressing. President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill that will address hate crimes against Asian Americans. The bill was passed with bipartisan support in the House of Representatives and the Senate. There had been a spike in anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic and this new bill aims at cracking down on hate crimes and creating a safer environment for the community. "My message to all of those who are hurting is we see you. The Congress said we see you. And we are committed to stop the hatred and the bias," said Biden, after signing the bill into law on Thursday, reported NBC News.