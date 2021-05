I belong to a Facebook Group called Waterbury Talks, and I noticed that a local non-profit organization, Easterseals of Greater Waterbury, suffered a terrible loss due to theft. According to the post, over this past weekend, (May 8-9, 2021), someone stole 11 Catalytic Converters off of the Easterseals vehicles parked in the lot outside of their Tomkins Street headquarters. These vans are used to transport individuals with disabilities to and from work. Repairing the damaged vans, and replacing 11 Catalytic Converters is going to be a huge expense. I hope that the vehicles insurance will cover the expense.