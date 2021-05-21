newsbreak-logo
Chippewa Falls, WI

Hit show on History channel looking for private collections

By Parker Reed Chippewa Herald
Leader-Telegram
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHIPPEWA FALLS — One of the most watched collectible hunting programs may just be coming to your backyard. “American Pickers,” a popular television program focused on the buying and selling of antique items is planning a return to Wisconsin this July. They’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with interesting items.

Wisconsin Statetonemadison.com

Wisconsin Film Festival: "Witness Underground" pays tribute to Nuclear Gopher and the liberating music of ex-Jehovah's Witnesses

The unlikely pairing of Scott Homan's rousing documentary and Johnny Zeller's narrative short, "SCARS," pulls the ramifications of dishonesty into focus. Witness Underground (2021) is largely set in the past, but its arrival is a timely one. Scott Homan’s documentary—screening virtually as part of the 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival—centers on a group of ex-Jehovah’s Witnesses who all played a role in developing Nuclear Gopher, a record label and community for indie-minded creatives. Eric Elvendahl, Cindy Elvendahl, James Zimmerman, and Chad Rhiger were among those Nuclear Gopher attracted. All of them would gain a level of notoriety for playing in various indie-punk bands in Minnesota, raising more than a few eyebrows among the Jehovah’s Witness community in the process. Ryan Sutter, the community’s founder and a hyper-involved musician, was the head of the operation. When Nuclear Gopher started garnering attention during its mid-’90s to early 2000s growth period, all of them were Jehovah’s Witnesses. None of them are now.
Eau Claire, WIVolume One

Stay Cool, Hit the Pool! Local Pools Open for the Summer

Looking for a way to stay cool this summer? Starting in June, you will be able to take friends and family to local pools to burn off some steam – safely. Check out what popular Eau Claire, Menomonie, and Chippewa Falls area pools are doing when it comes to gearing up for summer...
Eau Claire, WILeader-Telegram

Local Hip-pop artist creates winning mix

Music rules the summer in the Chippewa Valley, and amid the excitement for festivals and concerts reopening, an inspiring collaboration has been announced, bridging the unconscious gap between the LGBTQIA+ community and the Christian faith. In April, the Eau Claire CollECtive Choir ran a competition sponsored by Charter Bank, inviting...
Eau Claire, WILeader-Telegram

That's Entertainment 5/11/21

Open mic with Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. 715-597-1828. Johnny Rogers “History of Rock n’ Roll,” lunch matinee noon Thursday and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Limited seating for Thursday show and sold out for Friday. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Chippewa County, WILeader-Telegram

Is this land made for you and me?

I learned Woody Guthrie’s classic, “This Land is Your Land,” in second grade to perform with other Chippewa Falls children at a bicentennial celebration. We all wore red, white and blue and belted out Guthrie’s patriotic lyrics: “... From the redwood forest to the Gulf Stream waters ...”. Guthrie, an...
Chippewa Falls, WILeader-Telegram

State grant assist Christian music festival in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS — After over a year of waiting a local faith based music festival may just be what the doctor ordered to help the community come together and heal. OneFest, a Christian music festival which takes place annually each July at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls, is on their way to a successful return this summer. On Tuesday Travel Wisconsin presented a $39,550 joint effort marketing grant check to OneFest to help support the festival in the marketing and promotion of the 2021 edition of the festival.
Chippewa Falls, WIChippewa Herald

Chi-Hi English Students of the Month: Sydney and Hayley Zimmerman

Sydney and Hayley Zimmerman, daughters of Tracy and Eric Zimmerman, have been named Chippewa Falls High School’s English Students of the Month by their Advanced Composition teacher, Lisa Crocker. According to Mrs. Crocker, “Usually I am asked to choose just one student of the month, but I was privileged to...
Chippewa Falls, WIChippewa Herald

Together as one: Christian music festival OneFest to return this summer

After over a year of waiting a local faith-based music festival may just be what the doctor ordered to help the community come together and heal. OneFest, a Christian music festival which takes place annually each July at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls, is on its way to a successful return this summer.
Chippewa Falls, WIWEAU-TV 13

Upcoming summer events will create more than memories

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - With events coming back to the Chippewa Valley, there’s reason to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week, which is May 2-8. “I think the biggest impact everything’s going to have is just for people to get out and enjoy able as social animals that we truly really are,” Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Executive Director Rusty Volk said.