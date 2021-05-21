newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Alexandra Huynh, 18, is the new National Youth Poet Laureate

Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — An incoming first-year student at Stanford University has been named the new National Youth Poet Laureate.

Alexandra Huynh, 18, is a second-generation Vietnamese American from Sacramento, California, who sees poetry both as a means to self-expression and social justice.

“I spend a lot of time in my head, so poetry is for me a sort of survival mechanism,” Huynh said Thursday night during a telephone interview from her home. “I wouldn't be able to move through the world with the same amount of clarity had I not worked it out first on the page.”

Her appointment to a one-year term was announced Thursday during a virtual ceremony presented by the Kennedy Center and by the literary arts and development organization Urban Word, which established the national youth laureate program in 2017. In her new position, she will visit with students and hold workshops around the country. She counts among her goals passing on her own experiences to others.

Huynh was selected from among four regional finalists for a position first held by Amanda Gorman, who became an international celebrity in January after reading at President Joe Biden's inauguration and for Huynh became an inspiration.

“Her trajectory has changed what I thought was possible for a poet,” she says, noting that Gorman has appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine and read at this year's Super Bowl. “She has encouraged me to dream big.”

Huynh says she has been writing song lyrics since age 7 and became serious about poetry in high school, especially after performing during a local poetry slam and sensing the added power of words when said out loud. She cites Ocean Vuong and Diana Khoi Nguyen as among her favorite writers, and she hopes to eventually publish her own work and see it translated into Vietnamese, her “mother tongue.”

“Vietnamese itself is a very poetic language,” she said. “In Vietnamese culture, poems are spoken every day. They're pop culture references. For me, having poetry in my life never felt like I was going against the grain.”

Words are so natural to her that in college she plans to study engineering instead of literature because she doesn't need a classroom to encourage her to read. At Stanford, she hopes to challenge herself to think in ways she hasn't before and work out ideas “across disciplines.”

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
36K+
Followers
45K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Alexandra Huynh
Person
Amanda Gorman
Person
Ocean Vuong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Youth Culture#Youth Justice#Kennedy Center#Stanford University#Vietnamese American#Ap#Poems#Literature#Vietnamese Culture#Workshops#Vogue Magazine#Students#Social Justice#Pop Culture References#President Joe Biden#Sacramento#Khoi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
EntertainmentTimes Union

Amanda Gorman-First-Ever Youth Poet Laureate of The United States- To Keynote Toigo Foundation Gala

The Toigo Foundation, a nonprofit at the forefront of developing diverse talent for leadership and advancing workplace inclusion, announced today Amanda Gorman, the first-ever youth poet laureate of the United States, will keynote the non-profit’s 2021 annual gala. Gorman joins an illustrious group—including Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Trevor Noah, Harry Belafonte and The Honorable William Jefferson Clinton—who have been featured speakers at the organization’s annual event in prior years. Set for June 9, 2021 at 7:00pm EDT and hosted by Yamiche Alcindor, PBS NewsHour White House Correspondent and MSNBC contributor, the virtual event themed “I-21: Intent, Inclusion, Impact—Navigating the Road Ahead” will capture the ethos of the nation and Toigo’s work.
Festivalgreenburghny.com

Celebrating our youth poets

Celebrate our youth poets (thank you Greenburgh Arts & Culture Committee) and be a friend to the environment. On the last day of National Poetry Month 2021, the Arts and Culture Committee launched its first edition of "Let the Poets Speak," a cable TV series featuring Greenburgh's teen-aged poets. The show will run within the Town of Greenburgh, throughout the month of May, on Fridays on Cablevision channel 75 and Fios channel 34 at 9am, 3pm and 8pm. Later, it will be available on the web at http://www.greenburghpublicaccess.com/greenburgh-celebrates-the-visual-arts.
San Francisco, CAbeyondchron.org

S.F. Poet Laureate Promotes Daily Poems on Library Website

(This piece first appeared in San Francisco Senior Beat) In 2020, when Kim Shuck was selected the San Francisco Poet Laureate, the San Francisco Public Library wanted to publish a poem of hers every day during her tenure. Shuck proposed they use the library’s website instead to give voice to lesser-known Bay Area poets. Calls to former poet laureates and poetry instructors brought in thousands of poems. To date, more than a hundred poems have appeared on the library’s Poem of the Day page, including poems by each of the three poets in this article.
Books & Literaturekrcu.org

A Conversation With U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo

U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo has been busy during the pandemic. She recently released her first spoken word album in over a decade entitled “I Pray For My Enemies.” She edited a new anthology called “Living Nations, Living Words: An Anthology of First Peoples Poetry.” And she’s set to release a new memoir this fall.
Maine StateSun-Journal

Library plans evening of poetry with Maine poet laureate

The Camden Public Library and the Stewardship Education Alliance plan to host Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, for a special evening of poetry. The event will kick off a two-week “Poetry on Windows” (POW!) celebration in downtown Camden. Kestenbaum is to read selections of...
New York City, NYpoets.org

The Academy of American Poets Awarded Grant for Arts Projects from the National Endowment for the Arts

May 12, 2021 (New York, NY)— The Academy of American Poets is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $75,000 Grant for Arts Projects in the literature category from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), one of 74 grants nationwide in this category. In total, NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers has approved more than $88 million in grants as part of the NEA’s second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2021. The grant will provide critical support to Poets.org, Poem-a-Day, National Poetry Month, and the other free programs and publications the organization produces for poets, readers, and educators in all 50 states.
Sacramento, CASacramento Magazine

Poets Laureate

Is poetry undergoing a renaissance? It sure feels like it. In the first two months of 2021 alone, National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman reawakened us to the power of poetry through back-to-back performances at the Biden inauguration and the Super Bowl. And just last year, Stockton-based spoken-word poet Brandon Leake won the 15th season of television’s “America’s Got Talent,” suggesting poetry is reaching the masses in a fresh new way.
Texas Statetxstate.edu

Cassells, Datchuk named Poet Laureate, Three-Dimensional Artist of Texas

Cyrus Cassells, a professor in the Department of English at Texas State University, and three-dimensional artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk, an assistant professor in the School of Art and Design at Texas State, have been named 2021 Texas Poet Laureate and Texas State Three-Dimensional Artist by the Texas State Legislature. The...
Books & LiteratureIn Style

8 Nonfiction Books by AAPI Authors That Should be on Your Reading List

May marks Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, and also a fantastic opportunity to read work by AAPI voices. Nonfiction works provide a deeper understanding of the diverse Asian cultures in America, as well as personal experiences that have often struggled to penetrate the mainstream. Though any one list isn't comprehensive, it can serve as a great jumping-off point for books to read all year long.
Entertainmentmilitarynews.com

UNITED STATES POET LAUREATE JOY HARJO TO SPEAK JUNE 5 AT JAMESTOWN SETTLEMENT

Joy Harjo, the 23rd United States Poet Laureate and the first American Indian to hold the position, will speak on Saturday, June 5 at Jamestown Settlement, a museum of 17th-century Virginia history and culture. The program is being held in conjunction with the yearlong special exhibition, “FOCUSED: A Century of Virginia Indian Resilience.”
Clark County, NVreviewjournal.com

Clark County’s new poet laureate keeps it real

He’s a man of words — they’re inked onto his knuckles, even — so it’s fitting that he’s now surrounded by them. That’s why he’s here. It’s a Friday afternoon, and Sin á Tes Souhaits is holding court at the Sunrise Library. He came here as a kid, riding his...
Musicsouthseattleemerald.com

POETRY: Ode to Malcolm On The Anniversary of His Birth

(This poem is dedicated to Georgia McDade) Spike in urban heat waves and loss of Alaskan permafrost signal climate change is intensifying, EPA report finds. The report … delayed from being released to the public under the Trump administration, shows the country has entered unprecedented territory when it comes to global warming, according to federal scientists. The agency relaunched a website detailing these climate change indicators to convey to the public how these damages are becoming more severe. — Washington Post, May 12, 2021.
Houston, TXhoustoncitybook.com

City’s New Poet Laureate Aims to ‘See Full Gamut of Houston’

"I'm so Houston I'm not from here," laughs performance poet, writer and educator Outspoken Bean, who was just named by Mayor Turner as Houston's new Poet Laureate, between sips of his particularly foamy chai tea latte on the patio of eclectic Third Ward coffee shop Doshi House. "And that's the most Houstonian thing."