I don’t know that they lack motivation, but after watching

The FSU series and the energy in that stadium, we could use a little energy. FSU was a little much, but seems like we need a little more fire or energy. Out of curiosity, what year is Lee in for his current contract? I really struggle to see how this roster makes a huge improvement next year. The hiiters (even the better ones) completely lack plate discipline and hitting intellect. They are guessing wrong and chasing waste pitches after quickly falling behind with two strikes. You see it against nearly every opponent this year.