newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Tax changes would boost IRS monitoring of cryptocurrency use

Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago

The Biden administration is taking steps to ensure Americans who pay for goods or services with cryptocurrencies don’t sidestep the tax man.

The Treasury Department issued a report Thursday that outlines measures. Among the proposed changes, businesses that receive “cryptoassets” with a fair market value of more than $10,000 would have to report it to the IRS. That’s something businesses already have to do when with cash transactions of $10,000 or more.

The report explains that while the share of business transactions that involve cryptocurrency remains small, the new reporting requirement is necessary to discourage businesses from concealing such transactions from the IRS in the future.

The report notes that cryptocurrency “already poses a significant problem by facilitating illegal activity broadly, including tax evasion.”

Another policy change would require payment-services providers to file Form 1099 reports in order to discourage businesses from attempting to hide their income by using alternatives to traditional banks.

Digital currencies were holding on to gains late Thursday after the release of the Treasury Department report. The price of Bitcoin was up 2.5% to roughly $40,401, according to the online brokerage Coinbase. A day earlier, the price of Bitcoin and other digital currencies fell sharply after China's banking association issued a warning over the risks associated with digital currencies.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
32K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Cryptocurrency#Cryptocurrencies#Cash Transactions#Tax Policy#Online Transactions#Americans#The Treasury Department#Monitoring#Business Transactions#Businesses#Traditional Banks#Digital Currencies#Illegal Activity#Outlines Measures#Alternatives#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Crypto
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Country
China
Related
Fraud Crimesaspenpublicradio.org

IRS Cracking Down On Tax Fraud

The Biden administration has ambitious spending plans — ones that rely on taxpayers to pay their share. We look at a plan to modernize the IRS to make collecting those taxes possible.
U.S. PoliticsNew Haven Register

The US Treasury Wants $10K+ Crypto Transfers to Be Reported to the IRS

Cryptocurrencies pose "a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity" such as tax evasion, according to the U.S. Treasury, which says any transfer up to $10K should be filed with the IRS. The IRS has already started tracking taxpayers who own cryptocurrencies and can legally seize assets of tax evaders.
U.S. PoliticsKABC

Treasury Department Going After Cyrptocurrency Market With New Regulations

(Washington, DC) — The Treasury Department is going after the cryptocurrency market with some new regulations. Transfers of ten-thousand dollars or more of the digital asset must be reported to the IRS. The department said “Cryptocurrency already poses a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity broadly including tax evasion.” The news did hit the price of Bitcoin. It had been up nine-percent, but is now up just over one-percent.
NFLprotocol.com

Taxes are just the start for crypto regulation

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Tuesday: the Treasury Department wants more crypto transfers reported, Stripe likes it written down, and even Diddy's a banker now. The Big Story. Uncle Sam wants crypto. The Treasury Department is ratcheting up enforcement on cryptocurrency traders as part of a broader...
Economymarketplace.org

How digital currencies work

The Federal Reserve on Thursday dropped an announcement by Chair Jay Powell about a central bank digital currency — a digital dollar — for the U.S. The Fed has been thinking about it and will continue to think about, he said, and this summer it will come out with a paper on the benefits and risks of doing so.
Marketszycrypto.com

IRS Rains On Bitcoin Parade With Mandatory >$10k Transaction Reporting

In the latest of a series of moves to regulate the leaping trillion dollar cryptocurrency market, the US treasury has now mandated that Crypto transfers worth $10,000 and above, must be reported to the IRS. The move is a mirror of the fiat currency transfer rule mandated by the US for all transfers above the same limit.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: OCC Reports Fraud Messages; Dutch National Bank Reverses Crypto Wallet Requirements

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is reporting that fraudulent actions are being taken to impersonate the OCC, according to an alert from the agency. Notifications are being sent out informing recipients that they need to supply a bitcoin wallet address identification number in order to access funds, the alert stated. The notifications say there could be tens of millions of dollars available.
EconomyUbergizmo

Cryptocurrency Transactions Valued Over $10,000 Will Have To Be Reported To The IRS

One of the reasons why cryptocurrency has been gaining so much interest and attention is due to the fact that it isn’t made or owned by any government, which makes tracking it and regulating it difficult, but this doesn’t mean that governments won’t try. In fact, the US Treasury Department has recently announced new rules regarding cryptocurrency transactions.
StocksCoinTelegraph

Privacy coin Monero pumps 31% amid US taxation plans

Coinciding with news that United States President Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan would require tax reporting on business transactions exceeding $10,000, the value of privacy coin Monero (XMR) climbed 31% on Friday. Biden’s American Families tax plan would require exchanges and custodians to implement tighter reporting measures to help detect...
EconomyAS.com

Has China banned cryptocurrency?

This year has been historic for cryptocurrencies. With Bitcoin reaching $64,000 in April and a growing number of other digital assets gaining value and popularity, many a part of this financial frontier are optimistic that their investments will pay off. However, this week, news out of China drove the value...
U.S. Politicscrypto-news-flash.com

US Treasury confirms that crypto is here to stay after a regulation proposal

The US treasury has proposed that transfers of at least $10,000 of cryptocurrency be reported to the Internal Revenue Service. Crypto investors have viewed this as an acknowledgment by the agency that crypto is not going away. The Biden administration has in recent months taken an interest in cryptocurrencies, specifically...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

US Treasury proposes tax on cryptocurrency transfers

The US Treasury Department on Thursday called for a tax on transfers of cryptocurrencies between businesses as it looks to raise revenue to pay for a $1.6 trillion spending proposal aimed at expanding education and social protection. The American Families Plan is one of two massive spending proposals unveiled by the president, the other being the American Jobs Plan aimed at revamping the nation's infrastructure and costing around $2 trillion.
MarketsPosted by
TheWeek

Will cryptocurrency cause the next financial crisis?

Cryptocurrency speculation is all the rage. Aside from the famous bitcoin (which has fallen in value by about a third over the last few weeks, and continues to gyrate wildly), there are thousands of other coins being bought and sold around the world, and new ones launching every day. Probably the most interesting is ethereum, which aside from being a traditional coin is also becoming a sort of platform for organizing all manner of business or other activities.
MarketsMotley Fool

Fed Working on Crypto-Like 'Digital Dollar'

America may develop its own digital currency. Read on to learn more about the Federal Reserve's announcement on a digital dollar. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced yesterday that the Fed is exploring the creation of a U.S. digital dollar. This would essentially be a cryptocurrency controlled by the central bank.
Personal Financeinvesting.com

US crypto investors to report transactions over $10k to the IRS

In a bid to clamp down on tax evaders, the United States Treasury has moved to strengthen its restrictions on cryptocurrency transactions. Moving forwards, U.S. investors are required to report all transactions above $10,000 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for documentation and taxation. The news broke right after Bitcoin...
MarketsCBS News

Why is the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies falling?

The price of Bitcoin fell as much as 29% Wednesday after the China Banking Association warned member banks of risks associated with digital currencies. Other digital currencies suffered sharp declines as well. Bitcoin's volatility was on full display: The decline had narrowed to below 10% in early afternoon trading. Bitcoin...
U.S. Politicseminetra.com

Federal Reserve and Treasury show stronger scrutiny of cryptocurrencies

Federal Reserve Board of Governors Jerome Powell said Thursday that he would heat up cryptocurrencies and pose risks to financial stability, and it may be necessary to tighten regulations on increasingly popular electronic currencies. Said not. Meanwhile, the Treasury has raised concerns that wealthy individuals may use less regulated sectors...