Jury selection has started in the trial for the man accused of attacking and killing former University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. Prosecutors say Christhian Bahena admitted he abducted the 20-year-old while she was jogging. Bahena says he blacked out and killed her. He emerged as a suspect when his car was recorded on a neighbor’s surveillance video. Tibbetts’ body was found in rural Poweshiek County in August 2018. The trial has changed venues twice due to extensive publicity. Jury selection should be completed today (Tuesday) and the trial is expected to last two weeks.