New skin care clinic, a real estate company moves in, cheap flights and more

New skin care clinic: A new medical aesthetics clinic, Sonoma MD Aesthetics and Wellness, formerly known as Derma IPL Therapeutics, has opened in Sonoma. Headed by Dr. Kyle Holmes and Gina Knudsen, the clinic offers laser photo-therapy treatments, vampire facials, hair restoration, plasma pen/fibroblasting, IV therapy, botox and more. Holmes is a board-certified physician, with training in laser and medical cosmetics therapy. Knudsen-Holmes is a certified physician assistant with a master’s degree in physician assistant studies and clinical nutrition. The clinic is located at 181 Andriuex St., suite 113 and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and to noon on Saturdays. A grand opening with an open house from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. is scheduled for June 3. SonomaMD.com.