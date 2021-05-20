newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma, CA

New skin care clinic, a real estate company moves in, cheap flights and more

By LORNA SHERIDAN INDEX-TRIBUNE MANAGING EDITOR
Sonoma Index Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew skin care clinic: A new medical aesthetics clinic, Sonoma MD Aesthetics and Wellness, formerly known as Derma IPL Therapeutics, has opened in Sonoma. Headed by Dr. Kyle Holmes and Gina Knudsen, the clinic offers laser photo-therapy treatments, vampire facials, hair restoration, plasma pen/fibroblasting, IV therapy, botox and more. Holmes is a board-certified physician, with training in laser and medical cosmetics therapy. Knudsen-Holmes is a certified physician assistant with a master’s degree in physician assistant studies and clinical nutrition. The clinic is located at 181 Andriuex St., suite 113 and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and to noon on Saturdays. A grand opening with an open house from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. is scheduled for June 3. SonomaMD.com.

www.sonomanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
State
Texas State
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
Sonoma, CA
Lifestyle
City
Burbank, CA
City
Van Nuys, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Company#Commercial Real Estate#Restaurants#Cheap Flights#Hair Care#Commercial Flights#Residential Care#Sonoma Md Aesthetics#Wellness#Derma Ipl Therapeutics#Sotheby#Engel V Lkers#Vine Alley#Wtwp2yg#The Moon Investments#The Kovacs Motors#Compass#Avelo Airlines#Aero#La Luz Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Related
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Sonoma, CAindybay.org

Sonoma Amazon Distribution Center, Business Growth, and Traffic

Although the arrival of the Amazon distribution center in Sonoma is awaited by many, numerous residents of Sonoma are opposed to the new warehouse and the influx of traffic that is expected. City staff has granted Amazon a use permit based on the use that a former storage facility had applied for about 10 years ago without doing an environmental review process. Citizens of Sonoma have appealed the decision.
California Staterismedia.com

Regional Spotlight: Robust Spring Home-Buying Season in California

Heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April, as home sales soared from last year’s pandemic-level lows, the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) recently said.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
Sonoma County, CAsonomalibrary.org

Calling All Musicians, Storytellers, Poets & More!

Are you a musician, storyteller, poet, or have a special talent? Have you learned a new skill during the last year? All of Sonoma County is invited to participate. Film your performance and submit it for a chance to win! The community will vote for their favorites and the top three vote-getters will win gift cards of $50, $30, and $20 in value.
Sonoma, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Two Sonoma winery layoffs show how the industry has changed in the past decade

Something unusual happened this week: Two longtime Sonoma County wineries announced they were each laying off about 30 employees and closing down their wine production facilities. This sort of thing isn't very common, so the fact that these two events happened in such quick succession has raised alarm bells. Does this point to a deeper problem for Sonoma County's wine industry?
Petaluma, CAPetaluma 360

Preparing for fire season, Petaluma shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled

Helping Out: Preparing for fire season, shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled. On-call shelter staff being assembled by Petaluma People Services Center. WHAT’S HAPPENING? Severe drought conditions in Sonoma County, along with predicted warm weather this spring, summer and fall, have the region on alert for the possibility of more wildfires. While hoping for a year without the devastating natural disasters of the last several seasons, the Petaluma People Services Center is starting early to assemble a team of volunteers ready to set up and staff emergency shelters should the need arise.
Sonoma County, CASonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma County tourism took $1 billion hit last year; summer prospects bright

As the start of the traditional summer tourist season nears with Memorial Day weekend, the local hospitality sector has high hopes for the second half of the year. As the coronavirus pandemic fades and people are making travel plans, hoteliers and restaurant owners are eager to look forward and put last year’s struggles and financial losses behind them.
Kenwood, CASonoma Index Tribune

A Kenwood vineyard that can stand its ground with climate change

With red flag warnings in May coupled with a deepening drought, many winemakers and growers are filled with a sense of foreboding. Will their vines survive yet another year of extreme weather?. But a bit of hope is embodied in a small vineyard in Kenwood, one that has remained resilient...
Sonoma, CAsonomamag.com

On The Radar: 5 New Sonoma Restaurants You Should Know

Life moves fast, and sometimes in the rush to get to another new restaurant we forget to appreciate some of the recent openings that ranked high on our “must try” list. Click through the above gallery to see five restaurants we’re excited about this spring. Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and...
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Change is good at Layla in Sonoma

When Layla opened at the new MacArthur Place Hotel in Sonoma two years ago, I liked it. But I put some caveats in the review I wrote back then, noting that “this dining isn’t for everyone. Some of my dining companions have lamented the weirdness, and I’ve heard the same concern from other folks.”
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

New winery, job fair, warehouse sale and more

New winery permission sought: Stone Edge Farm is seeking permission to open Silver Cloud Winery - a new 2,000-case winery within existing buildings, tasting by appointment only, and a handful of 50-person or fewer events a year at 5700 Cavedale Road in Glen Ellen. The 160-acre property at the base of Sonoma Mountain was acquired by Mac and Leslie McQuown in 1995. The space would be designed and constructed by Steve Martin Associates. The Sonoma County Board of Zoning Appeals staff report recommends the BZA deny the application due to wildfire concerns in the area. stoneedgefarm.com/experiences/silver-cloud.
Sonoma County, CAsonomawest.com

KRCB expands its reach with 104.9 FM

On Friday, May 14, Sonoma County’s public radio station KRCB FM began broadcasting on a new frequency: 104.9 FM. “We are now truly Sonoma County’s NPR Station,” said Northern California Media’s President and CEO Darren LaShelle. “With this expanded coverage, we aim to serve everyone in the county, highlighting established and emerging Sonoma County musicians and providing more news coverage of local politics, issues, and fire season breaking news.”
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Cool-looking cactus for hot summer gardens

Statuesque, decorative, edible, capable of creating a fortress or fence, fire-resistant, bee-friendly, deer-resistant, requiring little to no water and with often flamboyant flowers, prickly pear cactus (Opuntia) can perform many functions in gardens. The most well-known prickly pear cacti are the almost spineless hybrids (Opuntia ficus-indica and Opuntia robusta), developed...