Texas wedding planner bought Teslas, paid off mortgage with $1M PPP loan
May 20—A Texas wedding planner bought two Teslas and paid off his pricey mortgage with $1 million in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans, federal prosecutors say. Fahad Shah, 44, admitted in court Wednesday to illegally applying for two PPP loans from separate lender totaling $3.2 million, claiming his wedding planning business called Weddings by Farah employed 126 people with a monthly payroll of $600,000.www.tribuneledgernews.com