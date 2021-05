The Sonoma music scene in mid-May is going to be heavily influenced by Bob Dylan. The singer/songwriter from Hibbing, Minnesota, has long been the measure to which all others have been held. His early days in Greenwich Village, his going electric at the Newport Folk Festival, his born-again phase, the series of excellent albums recorded during the 2000s ‒ all are the stuff of legend. He has won 10 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, and the Nobel Peace Prize. The fact that Dylan recently sold his entire catalog of songs to Universal Music Publishing Group for $300 million only adds to his legend and his mystique, not to mention his already sizable bank account.