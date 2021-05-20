newsbreak-logo
Park Board approves new Bde Maka Ska pavilion in Minneapolis, construction expected next year

By Susan Du, Star Tribune
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board approved plans to rebuild the Bde Maka Ska concessions pavilion, which was destroyed in a fire in 2019. The concept, designed by Cuningham Group following months of public engagement and tens of thousands spent on design, was unexpectedly rejected by the board's Planning Committee May 5. Commissioner Meg Forney suggested relocating it to the northwest corner of the lake to break up the clutter of amenities on the northeast side.

