Park Board approves new Bde Maka Ska pavilion in Minneapolis, construction expected next year

Marshall County Council on Aging Executive Director Janis Jeffirs Holiday presented operating budget information to the Marshall County Council last week for approval. “We provide public transportation – we are the only one in the county,” explained Holiday. “So, INDOT basically gives us a one-to-one funding for that. Our budget for next year is $592,426. We’re estimating about 40,000 in fares that people pay when they ride with us which comes off the top which leaves us with $552,000 and INDOT would then pay for half of that and we would come up with the other half.”