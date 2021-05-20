Van Helsing: How do the SYFY show's vampires stack up against vampire-kind?

——— JULIANA UKIOMOGBE: Describe your ideal writing atmosphere. CAROLINE KEPNES: The new ideal: It’s 6 in the morning and I wake up with an idea. The night before, I went to bed worried about the book, and now I play it out in my head and go into my computer and suddenly it’s 10:30 in the morning, not even noon yet! Then, I take a break and set myself up on the sofa for round two. Writing gets me in the mood to write. It’s a compulsion. And I love repetition, so I will listen to a song on repeat to get fired up. Also, I miss coffee shops. The energy of being around other people is invigorating, the stimulation of a human face. This is probably why a cardboard Danny DeVito is standing next to my TV, across from my sofa.