newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Van Helsing: How do the SYFY show's vampires stack up against vampire-kind?

By Kaleigh O'Boyle
syfy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNosferatu (1922) — German silent filmNosferatu, directed by F.W. Murnau and starring Max Schrek, was an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Count Dracula was renamed Count Orlok, and his looks are as gruesome as his feeding habits. Pale, bald, and fanged like a rodent, Count Orlok looks more like Dobby the House Elf’s evil cousin than the suave vampires of today. Count Orlok, the naked mole rat of Draculas, falls into many recognizable vampire tropes: he avoids sunlight, has powers such as telekinesis, and sustains himself on human blood. Although humans in this world are largely ignorant of vampires, there exists a convenient vampire handbook from which Ellen, the obligatory doomed female character, learns that she can use herself as bait to kill Count Orlock.

www.syfy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Jemaine Clement
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Stephenie Meyer
Person
Bram Stoker
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Bela Lugosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syfy#Vampires#Vampire Diaries#Werewolves#Syfy#German#House#Marvel Comics#Universal Pictures#Cw#Hbo#Vampire Control Agent#Vampire Hunters#Vampire Brides#Count Dracula#Evil#Supernatural Beings#Film Adaptation#Monster Forms#Demonic Spirits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The 25 Biggest Keanu Reeves Movies, Ranked Worst to Best

With the 93rd Academy Awards around the corner, Keanu Reeves fans may remember his role at last year’s ceremony, presenting first-time Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho with the Best Original Screenplay honor for his black comedy “Parasite.” Although the 56-year-old actor has never been nominated for an Academy Award himself, it’s hard to imagine this […]
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Vampire Academy

‘Vampire Academy’ TV Series From Julie Plec Gets Peacock Green Light. Julie Plec is creating a new vampire universe for Peacock. The Vampire Diaries franchise co-creator is adapting author Richelle Mead’s beloved young adult book series Vampire Academy as a…. Zoey Deutch Joins Danny Strong’s J.D. Salinger Drama. She will...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Van Helsing: Season Six? Has the Syfy TV Series Been Cancelled? Renewed?

Airing on the Syfy cable channel, Van Helsing, stars Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Tricia Helfer, Aleks Paunovic, Kim Coates, Keeya King, Nicole Munoz, Jesse Stanley, and Jennifer Cheon. The show centers on Van Helsing descendent Vanessa “Van” Helsing (Overton), who awoke from a coma to find vampires had overtaken the world. A prime target for the vampires, she’s also humanity’s last hope with her immunity to vampires and her ability to turn them into humans. In season five, Vanessa, Violet (King), and Jack (Munoz) risk everything to finally bring an end to the Dark One, once and for all. The Van Helsings must figure out ways to escape and evade the various obstacles in their path to prevent them from their mission, leading to an epic final showdown between the Van Helsings and the Dark One.
MoviesCollider

'The Conjuring 3' Director Explains How the Film Is Different From the Other 'Conjuring' Movies

From director Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona), the latest installment in the largest horror franchise in history, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, has all of the terrifying scares and nail-biting thrills that fans have become accustomed to, while also including the extra added layer of one of the most sensational cases from the files of real-life paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). When the exorcism of a young boy named David Glatzel (Julian Hilliard) doesn’t quite go as expected, it leads to a murder where the suspect is claiming demonic possession as a defense and things quickly spiral for all involved.
Movies/Film

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Director Michael Chaves Wants to Take the Warrens, and the Franchise, Where They’ve Never Gone Before

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It hopes to shake up the Conjuring formula. The dependable, familiar Ed and Lorraine Warren will be back, once again played by the dependable, familiar Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. But the two previous main Conjuring movies end with Ed and Lorraine banishing evil via some ritual exorcism, while The Devil Made Me Do It flips things upside down and gives us an exorcism upfront. And while that might be where the story usually ends, for Ed and Lorraine it’s just beginning.
TV Seriesinterviewmagazine.com

How Psychic Vampires and Silence of the Lambs Inspired Caroline Kepnes’s You Series

——— JULIANA UKIOMOGBE: Describe your ideal writing atmosphere. CAROLINE KEPNES: The new ideal: It’s 6 in the morning and I wake up with an idea. The night before, I went to bed worried about the book, and now I play it out in my head and go into my computer and suddenly it’s 10:30 in the morning, not even noon yet! Then, I take a break and set myself up on the sofa for round two. Writing gets me in the mood to write. It’s a compulsion. And I love repetition, so I will listen to a song on repeat to get fired up. Also, I miss coffee shops. The energy of being around other people is invigorating, the stimulation of a human face. This is probably why a cardboard Danny DeVito is standing next to my TV, across from my sofa.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Waterbed Ghost Lashes Out in a Terrifying New Look at The Conjuring 3

While hiding under the covers is usually the go-to place when scared, a new image from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will have you afraid to go to bed. The intense new image depicts a young boy being grabbed by a ghoulish looking hand that has emerged from inside his waterbed and could well be the moment of possession that kickstarts the movie's plot.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans Is Teaming With Horror Vet Eli Roth On A Spooky New TV Show

Ghost Adventures has outlasted many paranormal investigation docuseries in its near 13-year run precisely because Zak Bagans and his team explore all manner of real-life spine-chilling horrors: ghosts, aliens, demonic possessions, legends and creatures, and the list goes on and on. But now the master of nonfictional horror is teaming up with the master of fictional horror, Eli Roth, for a spooky new TV show, and I’m totally here for it.
TV & Videoscosmicbook.news

Jenna Ortega Cast As Wednesday Addams For Tim Burton Netflix Series

Jenna Ortega has been cast as the titular character in the Wednesday Addams series from Tim Burton coming to Netflix. The series is described as: The coming-of-age comedy, written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and to be directed by Burton, is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ (Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy. That’s where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships.
TV Seriesnerdist.com

VAMPIRE ACADEMY Lands a TV Series with VAMPIRE DIARIES Producer

A few years ago, the big-screen adaptation of Richelle Mead’s Vampire Academy YA series landed in theaters. But it landed with a loud thud. But hey, 2014 might as well have been 1914 in pop culture terms. Time for a do-over! According to a report coming from Collider, the Vampire Academy series is now getting a straight-to-series order at the Peacock streaming service.