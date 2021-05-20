Van Helsing: How do the SYFY show's vampires stack up against vampire-kind?
Nosferatu (1922) — German silent filmNosferatu, directed by F.W. Murnau and starring Max Schrek, was an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula. Count Dracula was renamed Count Orlok, and his looks are as gruesome as his feeding habits. Pale, bald, and fanged like a rodent, Count Orlok looks more like Dobby the House Elf's evil cousin than the suave vampires of today. Count Orlok, the naked mole rat of Draculas, falls into many recognizable vampire tropes: he avoids sunlight, has powers such as telekinesis, and sustains himself on human blood. Although humans in this world are largely ignorant of vampires, there exists a convenient vampire handbook from which Ellen, the obligatory doomed female character, learns that she can use herself as bait to kill Count Orlock.